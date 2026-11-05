

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Tenaris SA (TS) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $509.107 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $445.694 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $3.102 billion from $2.978 billion last year.



Tenaris SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $509.107 Mln. vs. $445.694 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.01 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $3.102 Bln vs. $2.978 Bln last year.



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