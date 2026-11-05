Renk Group AG: Dr. Alexander Sagel, Acquisition

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,

05. Nov 2026 / 10:34 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title Dr. First name Alexander Last name Sagel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Renk Group AG

b) LEI

894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share ISIN DE000RENK730

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 35.170 EUR 2237.87 EUR 35.175 EUR 2522.40 EUR 35.205 EUR 2524.56 EUR 35.230 EUR 2704.26 EUR 35.190 EUR 2701.18 EUR 35.195 EUR 2737.12 EUR 35.185 EUR 3020.64 EUR 35.145 EUR 3549.64 EUR 35.140 EUR 4117.00 EUR 35.130 EUR 6847.89 EUR 35.120 EUR 7238.12 EUR 35.215 EUR 8713.95 EUR 35.125 EUR 9791.45 EUR 35.235 EUR 11245.60 EUR 35.195 EUR 13507.84 EUR 35.175 EUR 13535.70 EUR 35.215 EUR 13693.36 EUR 35.155 EUR 13670.03 EUR 35.200 EUR 13687.52 EUR 35.135 EUR 15188.16 EUR 35.210 EUR 17781.05 EUR 35.135 EUR 18807.76 EUR 35.130 EUR 22956.40 EUR 35.165 EUR 28413.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 35.169 EUR 238802.94 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

05.11.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Name XETRA MIC XETR

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