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RE

WKN: RENK73 | ISIN: DE000RENK730 | Ticker-Symbol: R3NK
Xetra
05.11.26 | 11:24
34,610 Euro
-6,76 % -2,510
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RENK GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENK GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,40034,51011:40
34,43034,51011:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 10:58 Uhr
213 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Renk Group AG: Dr. Alexander Sagel, Acquisition

Renk Group AG: Dr. Alexander Sagel, Acquisition

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
05. Nov 2026 / 10:34 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title Dr.
First name Alexander
Last name Sagel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Renk Group AG

b) LEI

894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share
ISIN DE000RENK730

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
35.170 EUR 2237.87 EUR
35.175 EUR 2522.40 EUR
35.205 EUR 2524.56 EUR
35.230 EUR 2704.26 EUR
35.190 EUR 2701.18 EUR
35.195 EUR 2737.12 EUR
35.185 EUR 3020.64 EUR
35.145 EUR 3549.64 EUR
35.140 EUR 4117.00 EUR
35.130 EUR 6847.89 EUR
35.120 EUR 7238.12 EUR
35.215 EUR 8713.95 EUR
35.125 EUR 9791.45 EUR
35.235 EUR 11245.60 EUR
35.195 EUR 13507.84 EUR
35.175 EUR 13535.70 EUR
35.215 EUR 13693.36 EUR
35.155 EUR 13670.03 EUR
35.200 EUR 13687.52 EUR
35.135 EUR 15188.16 EUR
35.210 EUR 17781.05 EUR
35.135 EUR 18807.76 EUR
35.130 EUR 22956.40 EUR
35.165 EUR 28413.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
35.169 EUR 238802.94 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

05.11.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Name XETRA
MIC XETR

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Renk Group AG
Gögginger Str. 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Internet https://www.renk.com/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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