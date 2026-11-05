Renk Group AG: Dr. Alexander Sagel, Acquisition
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
05. Nov 2026 / 10:34 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
|Title
|Dr.
|First name
|Alexander
|Last name
|Sagel
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Renk Group AG
b) LEI
|894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument
|Type
|Share
|ISIN
|DE000RENK730
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|35.170 EUR
|2237.87 EUR
|35.175 EUR
|2522.40 EUR
|35.205 EUR
|2524.56 EUR
|35.230 EUR
|2704.26 EUR
|35.190 EUR
|2701.18 EUR
|35.195 EUR
|2737.12 EUR
|35.185 EUR
|3020.64 EUR
|35.145 EUR
|3549.64 EUR
|35.140 EUR
|4117.00 EUR
|35.130 EUR
|6847.89 EUR
|35.120 EUR
|7238.12 EUR
|35.215 EUR
|8713.95 EUR
|35.125 EUR
|9791.45 EUR
|35.235 EUR
|11245.60 EUR
|35.195 EUR
|13507.84 EUR
|35.175 EUR
|13535.70 EUR
|35.215 EUR
|13693.36 EUR
|35.155 EUR
|13670.03 EUR
|35.200 EUR
|13687.52 EUR
|35.135 EUR
|15188.16 EUR
|35.210 EUR
|17781.05 EUR
|35.135 EUR
|18807.76 EUR
|35.130 EUR
|22956.40 EUR
|35.165 EUR
|28413.32 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|35.169 EUR
|238802.94 EUR
e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)
|05.11.2026
f) Place of the transaction
|Name
|XETRA
|MIC
|XETR
End of message
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|Language
|English
|Company
|Renk Group AG
|Gögginger Str. 73
|86159 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet
|https://www.renk.com/