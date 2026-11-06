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MU

WKN: A40VJN | ISIN: CH1398992755 | Ticker-Symbol: MULT
Xetra
06.11.26 | 13:17
5,480 Euro
-1,44 % -0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
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MULTITUDE AG Chart 1 Jahr
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5,4605,56016:41
5,4605,54016:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 16:10 Uhr
165 Leser
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Multitude AG: Multitude Bank p.l.c. successfully places EUR 50 million Additional Tier 1 Capital Bonds

Zug, 6 November 2026 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group"), announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Multitude Bank p.l.c. (the "Bank"), has successfully completed the bookbuilding for its inaugural issuance of EUR-denominated Floating Rate Perpetual Additional Tier 1 Capital Bonds (the "Bonds").

The issue amount has been set at EUR 50 million, and the Bonds will be issued at 100 per cent of their nominal amount. The Bonds will carry a floating rate coupon of three-month EURIBOR (subject to a zero floor) plus 9.00 per cent per annum. Interest is scheduled to be payable quarterly, subject to the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

The Bonds are perpetual and may be redeemed at the option of the Bank, subject to regulatory approval, at par plus accrued interest on the first call date five years after the issue date, on any business day during the three-month call period thereafter, and on any interest payment date after the first call date. The Bonds also include customary tax and regulatory call options.

The Bonds are expected to be rated B- by Fitch Ratings. Settlement is expected to take place on or about 13 November 2026. The Bonds are intended to be listed on a regulated market within six months and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market within 60 days of issuance (with intention to list within 30 days). The ISIN of the Bonds is NO0013771XXX.

"This AT1 issue is an important step in our disciplined approach to capital management. The net proceeds will further strengthen Multitude Bank's capital base and support general corporate purposes, enabling us to pursue the Bank's growth ambitions while maintaining a sound and resilient financial position. The transaction reflects our confidence in the Bank's strategy and long-term development." said Antti Kumpulainen, Multitude's CEO.

Pareto Securities AB and DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) acted as joint bookrunners for the issuance.

Contact:

Multitude

Adam Hansson Tönning
Head of IR and Treasury
Phone: +46733583171
E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com

Joint Bookrunners

Pareto Securities AB
DCM Syndicate
E-mail: dcmsyndicate@paretosec.com

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
Bond Syndicate
E-mail: bond.syndicate@dnbcarnegie.no

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).
www.multitude.com

About Multitude Bank p.l.c.:

Multitude Bank p.l.c. is a Malta-licensed credit institution and a subsidiary of Multitude AG. Regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), the Bank provides digital banking services to individuals and businesses across Europe, including savings, financing and payment solutions. Its European banking licence enables it to provide services across the European Economic Area (EEA). Multitude Bank p.l.c. is registered under the laws of Malta with registration number C56251.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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