Das Instrument 6XP SE0009973563 XSPRAY PHARMA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.11.2026The instrument 6XP SE0009973563 XSPRAY PHARMA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 12.11.2026Das Instrument WDL1 DE000WNDL300 NAKIKI SE INH O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.11.2026The instrument WDL1 DE000WNDL300 NAKIKI SE INH O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 12.11.2026Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.11.2026The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 12.11.2026Das Instrument 90I FR0000044943 LOGIC INSTRUMENT EO -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.11.2026The instrument 90I FR0000044943 LOGIC INSTRUMENT EO -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 12.11.2026Das Instrument C9DG LU0154397342 SAPHIR GLOBAL-DEFENSIV B INVESTMENT FUND wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.11.2026The instrument C9DG LU0154397342 SAPHIR GLOBAL-DEFENSIV B INVESTMENT FUND is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2026Das Instrument 6MM AU000000SXL4 SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GRP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.11.2026The instrument 6MM AU000000SXL4 SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GRP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 12.11.2026Das Instrument M28 AU0000212136 SARYTOGAN GRAPHITE LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.11.2026The instrument M28 AU0000212136 SARYTOGAN GRAPHITE LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2026Das Instrument 0PE CY0102630916 PETROLIA SE DL 0,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.11.2026The instrument 0PE CY0102630916 PETROLIA SE DL 0,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 12.11.2026