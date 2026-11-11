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WKN: A0PEF6 | ISIN: AU000000SXL4 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MM
Frankfurt
10.11.26 | 08:01
0,274 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SEVEN MEDIA GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEVEN MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2640,28410.11.
0,0000,00007:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LOGIC INSTRUMENT
LOGIC INSTRUMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LOGIC INSTRUMENT SA1,5780,00 %
NAKIKI SE0,180+20,00 %
PETROLIA SE0,5750,00 %
SEVEN MEDIA GROUP LIMITED0,2740,00 %
XSPRAY PHARMA AB1,1600,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.