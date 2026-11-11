Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem KI-Boom kommt Quantum: Warum Anleger jetzt auf Delta Gold schauen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
MU

WKN: A40VJN | ISIN: CH1398992755 | Ticker-Symbol: MULT
Xetra
11.11.26 | 13:57
5,500 Euro
+0,73 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
MULTITUDE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MULTITUDE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4805,56016:04
5,5205,60015:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.11.2026 18:22 Uhr
275 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Multitude AG: Fitch assigns Multitude Bank's Additional Tier 1 Notes Final 'B-' Rating

Zug, 11 November 2026 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, ("Multitude") announces that Fitch Ratings has assigned the EUR 50 million Additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes (ISIN: NO0013771782) issued by Multitude Bank p.l.c., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Multitude AG, a final long-term rating of 'B-'. The rating is in line with the expected rating of 'B-(EXP)' assigned on 6 November 2026.

Contact:

Adam Hansson Tönning
Head of IR and Treasury
Phone: +46733583171
E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).
www.multitude.com

About Multitude Bank p.l.c.:
Multitude Bank p.l.c. is a Malta-licensed credit institution and a subsidiary of Multitude AG. Regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), the Bank provides digital banking services to individuals and businesses across Europe, including savings, financing and payment solutions. Its European banking licence enables it to provide services across the European Economic Area (EEA). Multitude Bank p.l.c. is registered under the laws of Malta with registration number C56251.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.