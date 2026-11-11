SMX Public Limited: SMX Advances AI Technology to Bring Greater Precision to Industrial Material Development

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / SMX is developing an artificial intelligence platform intended to bring greater speed and precision to industrial material research, helping companies evaluate chemical substances, identify suitable additives and assess manufacturing requirements before moving into laboratory testing.

The platform, SMX Scientific Intelligence (SMX SCI), is being designed to combine AI-powered analysis with the company's experience in material science, molecular marking and industrial verification.

By bringing scientific information and manufacturing considerations into a unified environment, SMX aims to improve how potential material solutions are identified and evaluated, while creating a foundation for new commercial services.

The company plans to introduce SMX SCI internally during the first quarter of 2027, with full operations anticipated in the second quarter. A limited commercial edition is also planned for the second quarter, subject to successful development and testing.

A More Intelligent Approach to Material Selection

Choosing the appropriate chemical agents, additives and molecular markers for industrial applications requires consideration of multiple factors, including material properties, manufacturing conditions, intended uses and regulatory requirements.

SMX SCI is intended to bring these considerations together through an AI-powered scientific codex covering chemical agents, additives and supplementary materials.

The platform will analyze interconnected scientific and technical information to help identify substances suitable for specific applications, including material identification, tracking and product enhancement.

For SMX's research teams, the technology is expected to accelerate preliminary screening, reduce laboratory workloads and allow physical testing to concentrate on the most promising candidates.

The company also expects the platform to improve its ability to respond to customer requirements by shortening the time needed to evaluate potential solutions and assess their technical feasibility.

Rather than replacing traditional scientific testing, SMX SCI is intended to provide additional intelligence during the early stages of research and development.

Incorporating Regulatory Requirements Earlier

One of the platform's planned capabilities is the integration of regulatory considerations into material evaluation.

SMX SCI is being designed to assess potential chemical agents and additives against technical requirements, manufacturing conditions and applicable regulatory frameworks.

This approach is intended to help identify potential compatibility issues or regulatory constraints before significant laboratory resources are committed.

The capability could be particularly relevant to companies operating across multiple markets, where chemical suitability and product requirements may differ.

SMX has identified the United States, Canada, European Union, Japan, Australia and Singapore among the jurisdictions the platform is intended to support.

Final determinations of material suitability and regulatory compliance will continue to require appropriate testing, validation and review.

Adding Scientific Intelligence to Digital Material Passports

SMX SCI will complement the company's molecular marking technology and Digital Material Passport infrastructure, which are designed to connect physical materials with persistent identification and digital records.

Those records can contain information about material composition, quality, provenance and lifecycle history, supporting authentication and traceability as materials move through industrial processes.

SMX SCI is intended to strengthen the scientific analysis supporting the selection of marking agents and additives used in these applications.

Together, these technologies are designed to connect material research with physical identification and digital verification throughout manufacturing, distribution, recovery and recycling.

The company's broader infrastructure has potential applications in plastics, packaging, precious metals, electronics, semiconductors and other industrial materials.

Supporting Global Recycled Plastics Standards

SMX also intends to use the platform to advance its broader strategy for certified and graded recycled plastics.

By combining scientific intelligence with molecular marking and Digital Material Passports, the company aims to support more consistent identification, verification and lifecycle tracking of recycled materials.

The initiative forms part of SMX's efforts to help establish trusted global standards for certified recycled plastics, although such standards have not yet been agreed upon or adopted.

AI could also support the company's planned Plastic Circularity Credits system by analyzing recycling information, material characteristics, regulatory requirements and market demand.

These capabilities could help assess credit eligibility, improve price discovery and connect buyers with suitable certified recycled materials and associated credits.

Expanding Into Commercial Scientific Services

SMX SCI is being developed by the company's internal team in collaboration with specialized subcontractors with expertise in AI agents, conversational AI, large language models and scientific data analysis.

Following its planned internal deployment, SMX intends to introduce a limited commercial offering for customers seeking material identification, additive selection, product enhancement and preliminary regulatory and compatibility assessments.

The proposed service represents a potential expansion of SMX's business into AI-enabled scientific intelligence, complementing its existing material marking and digital verification technologies.

The company believes the platform could eventually support a broader range of industrial applications, subject to successful development, validation and customer adoption.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) PLC provides molecular marking, tracking, measurement and digital platform technologies designed to support material authentication, supply chain transparency and circular economy applications.

Media Contact:

Billy White

billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-advances-ai-technology-to-bring-greater-precision-to-industr-1249954