SMX Public Limited: SMX Brings American Innovation to the Next Frontier of Artificial Intelligence

New scientific intelligence platform combines technology, entrepreneurship and industrial expertise to advance material science and manufacturing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / America's industrial strength has always been driven by a willingness to challenge conventional thinking, develop new technologies and turn scientific breakthroughs into practical commercial solutions. From manufacturing innovations to the digital revolution, that entrepreneurial spirit has helped define the country's economic identity.

Now, SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) is applying that same philosophy to artificial intelligence, developing a specialized scientific platform intended to help industries solve complex material challenges while creating new opportunities for technological advancement.

Called SMX Scientific Intelligence (SMX SCI), the platform represents a different approach to AI. Rather than focusing on general-purpose applications, it is being designed for the specific scientific and technical demands of industrial material development, chemical compatibility, manufacturing and material verification.

The initiative reflects a principle long associated with American innovation: technology creates meaningful value when it moves beyond theory and addresses practical problems.

AI Built for the Real World

Much of the attention surrounding artificial intelligence has focused on its ability to generate content, process information and automate routine tasks. SMX SCI is being developed for a more specialized purpose: helping scientific and industrial teams identify, evaluate and optimize materials used in manufacturing.

The platform aims to establish a comprehensive scientific codex of chemical agents, additives, molecular markers and supplementary materials.

By combining AI-powered analysis with SMX's accumulated scientific knowledge, it is intended to evaluate chemical properties, production requirements, manufacturing conditions and potential industrial applications.

The objective is to make early-stage material research more efficient, reducing laboratory workloads and helping technical teams concentrate testing resources on promising candidates.

For manufacturers, such capabilities could mean faster assessments of material suitability, more efficient product development and shorter response times when technical challenges arise.

SMX SCI is also being designed to incorporate preliminary regulatory and material compatibility assessments, including requirements relevant to the United States and other major international markets.

Final material suitability and compliance decisions will continue to require appropriate testing, validation and regulatory review.

The American Tradition of Turning Ideas Into Industry

American entrepreneurship has often succeeded by connecting scientific discovery with commercial opportunity.

SMX's planned platform follows that model by combining artificial intelligence with existing industrial technologies rather than treating AI as an isolated product.

The company's molecular marking technology is designed to give physical materials persistent identification, while its Digital Material Passport infrastructure connects those materials to records documenting composition, quality, origin and lifecycle history.

SMX SCI would add a scientific intelligence capability to that infrastructure, helping identify appropriate marking agents, additives and material solutions for industrial applications.

Together, these technologies are intended to connect scientific research with real-world manufacturing, distribution, recovery and recycling.

The broader infrastructure has potential applications across plastics, packaging, precious metals, electronics, semiconductors and other industries important to modern industrial supply chains.

This integration of science, technology and practical application reflects the kind of problem-solving that has long characterized American industrial innovation.

Innovation That Creates Commercial Opportunity

The entrepreneurial dimension of SMX SCI extends beyond its scientific capabilities.

SMX expects to introduce the platform into its internal operations during the first quarter of 2027, with full operations anticipated during the second quarter, subject to successful development and testing.

The company also plans to introduce a limited commercial edition during the second quarter of 2027, making selected capabilities available to customers worldwide.

The proposed service would support material identification, additive selection, product enhancement and preliminary regulatory and compatibility assessments.

Developed by SMX's internal team in collaboration with specialized subcontractors, the platform combines expertise in artificial intelligence, large language models, conversational AI and scientific data analysis.

The planned offering represents a potential new commercial opportunity, extending SMX's business beyond material identification and digital verification into AI-powered scientific services.

Building the Infrastructure for Tomorrow's Materials

SMX SCI is also intended to support the company's broader efforts to establish trusted global standards for certified and graded recycled plastics.

By combining scientific intelligence with molecular marking and Digital Material Passports, SMX aims to strengthen material identification, verification and lifecycle traceability.

The platform could also contribute to AI-enabled capabilities associated with SMX's planned Plastic Circularity Credits, including credit eligibility assessments, price discovery and connections between buyers and certified recycled material suppliers.

These standards and commercial mechanisms remain under development.

For American industry, the broader opportunity is the potential to apply specialized artificial intelligence to the scientific and technical challenges of manufacturing, material efficiency and supply chain transparency.

SMX SCI remains a developing platform, with its capabilities and commercial potential dependent on successful testing, validation and adoption.

But the ambition behind it reflects an enduring American idea: innovation is not simply about inventing new technology. It is about finding practical ways to put that technology to work.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-brings-american-innovation-to-the-next-frontier-of-artificia-1251740