Real-time temperature monitoring on secure networks prevents costly safety failures and inventory losses

Key Highlights

Overnight cyberattacks warmed refrigeration at hundreds of European supermarkets, and U.S. agencies warned that the same kinds of controllers are being targeted.

Ladle and Netmore urge grocers, food service operators, and healthcare facilities to monitor temperatures independently of their refrigeration controls.

Ladle's new Cold Chain Checklists help operators check their controls, monitoring, response plans, and insurance coverage.

Netmore Group, the leading network operator and platform provider for Massive IoT and Ladle, a U.S. based provider of food safety and operations software, today urged U.S. grocers, food service operators, distributors, and healthcare facilities to put independent temperature monitoring in place following two waves of cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration in Europe.

Overnight on October 11, attackers remotely switched refrigeration controllers at hundreds of French supermarkets into forced defrost, pushing some fridges and freezers to 50°C (122°F). A second wave in early November hit stores in several more European countries. On November 5, CISA, the FBI, and three other federal agencies warned that attackers are targeting refrigeration controllers in U.S. grocery and cold storage facilities, and the Pentagon is investigating freezer failures at U.S. military commissaries.

In many stores, the hijacked controller was also the system meant to raise the alarm, so the issue was not identified until opening. Where alarms caught the change quickly, losses stayed small. France's blood service lost no product on November 2, and one Estonian store's freezers rose only two to three degrees after a response within about 10 minutes.

"These attacks didn't steal data. They turned up the heat on freezers," said Todd Gebski, CEO of Ladle. "For a grocer or a hospital, that hits inventory, food safety, and patient care directly. You can't control every system a contractor connects to the internet, but you can make sure you know right away when a temperature moves and have a plan for what happens next."

"The monitoring that catches a refrigeration temperature attack needs its own secure path," said Ove Anebygd, CEO, Netmore Group. "Networks built on LoRaWAN are separate from a store's refrigeration controls and its business IT network, encrypted down to each sensor, and monitored around the clock. That way temperature data still gets through when other systems have been compromised."

A second set of eyes

ComplianceMate CTM by Ladle places wireless sensors inside coolers, walk-ins, and freezers, separate from the refrigeration controls. It takes a reading every 10 minutes, alerts staff the moment temperatures drift out of range, stores readings if the signal drops, and keeps an exportable temperature history for inspectors and insurers. Because ComplianceMate only reads temperature and humidity, it can't be used to change equipment settings.

Netmore provides the wireless network behind Ladle's monitoring. Its network runs on LoRaWAN, a standard designed with security as a core requirement from the start. LoRaWAN uses two layers of AES-based 128-bit encryption, with keys unique to each sensor-enabled device like temperature monitors. A network session key authenticates every device and confirms that each message reaching the network hasn't been altered. A separate application session key encrypts temperature data end to end, all the way to the monitoring application, so the parties can verify that a reading is genuine without being able to see it.

Four areas to check now

Ladle's new Cold Chain Checklists for grocers and food service operators help teams find gaps in four areas:

Know your refrigeration controls. Which controllers can be reached from the internet, who has remote access, and are any past end of life? Have an independent set of eyes. Does something separate from the controllers raise the alarm, and does monitoring stay off the business network? Be ready to respond. Who gets the 2 a.m. alert, can they act within minutes, and is there a written plan for a warm case? Ask your insurance broker. Will spoilage cover pay if a cyberattack caused the loss, and does the cyber policy exclude spoiled food?

Operators can get the checklists and book a cold chain risk review at ladle.com/demo.

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is the leading global network operator and platform provider for Massive IoT, powering the world's most advanced and sustainability-focused solutions for utilities, buildings, cities, and other markets that benefit from sensor-connected environments. With a decade of innovation and leadership in IoT platform development and network operations, Netmore continues to set the standard for IoT excellence. Netmore operates in 18 countries and is backed by Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

About Ladle

Ladle is the operating platform for multi-location foodservice and retail operators. Built on the foundation of ComplianceMate, MeazureUp, and Storewise, Ladle unifies food safety, operational execution, and store performance into a single platform. TrackAssure is Ladle's traceability solution, purpose-built to help operators stay ahead of regulatory requirements and protect their brand. Learn more at ladle.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116428391/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

James Gerber

Crackle Communications

+1 508-233-3391

netmore@cracklepr.com

Netmore Contact:

Ken Lynch

VP, Global Marketing

+1 617-877-5393

ken.lynch@netmoregroup.com

Ladle Contact:

Jennifer Shelgren

CMO

jennifer.shelgren@ladle.com