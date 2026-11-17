

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced that the European Commission has approved an alternative dosing schedule for Libtayo (cemiplimab) across all six approved skin, lung and cervical cancer indications.



The regimen allows patients to receive 700 mg every six weeks after an initial 12 weeks of 350 mg every three weeks. The approval also permits subsequent 350 mg infusions to be shortened from 30 to 15 minutes following a well-tolerated initial infusion.



An U.S. FDA decision on the supplemental application is expected in March 2027.



The stock closed Monday's trade at $952.40, down 0.32%. In the Pre market trading, the stock is further down at $948.07, down 0.45%



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