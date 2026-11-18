Instem, a leading provider of software for life sciences research and regulatory operations across preclinical and clinical R&D, today announced it is joining the Ansys Technology Partner Program, now part of Synopsys, to develop an integration between Leadscope Model Applier and the CertiSim packaging toxicology and safety assessment platform, combining toxicological intelligence with advanced migration and exposure simulation to help organizations more effectively assess extractables and leachables (E&L) risk.

The collaboration addresses a growing challenge across the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, consumer health, and specialty chemicals industries; understanding the safety impact of substances that may migrate from packaging materials into products and ultimately to consumers.

Through the collaboration, CertiSim users can leverage Leadscope's extensive toxicology, structure-activity relationship, and regulatory knowledgebase, enabling more informed assessment of chemicals identified as potential leachables. Leadscope users will benefit from CertiSim's advanced simulation capabilities, allowing them to better predict migration, estimate consumer exposure, and evaluate safety margins under real-world use conditions.

"By combining Leadscope's trusted toxicological intelligence with CertiSim's predictive simulation capabilities, we're enabling customers to move beyond identifying potential hazards and toward a more complete understanding of actual risk," said Vik Krishnan, Instem CEO.

"Together, our solutions provide a comprehensive framework for predicting how packaging materials may interact with products earlier in the development process and assessing the potential impact on consumer safety," added Dr. Mark Palmer, Field CTO for New Ventures Group at Synopsys.

For customers, the value is compelling. Leadscope helps determine whether a substance has known toxicological concerns, while CertiSim helps predict whether that substance is likely to migrate from packaging and reach levels that could pose a risk. Together, they provide an end-to-end workflow that supports faster decisions, stronger regulatory confidence, reduced testing costs, and accelerated product development.

The integrated solution is expected to benefit organizations across pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care products, food-contact materials, consumer products, and specialty chemicals, where increasing regulatory scrutiny and the adoption of new packaging materials are driving demand for more predictive approaches to safety assessment.

The Ansys Technology Partner Program brings together leading software, hardware, cloud and high-performance computing companies to develop and validate solutions that integrate with Ansys-branded simulation and analysis technologies from Synopsys. Through these collaborations, Synopsys and its Ansys Technology Partners help mutual customers optimize product performance, enhance engineering workflows and accelerate product development.

To learn more about Leadscope and this integration, contact Instem at info@instem.com or connect with your Instem account manager.

About Instem

Instem is a leading supplier of SaaS platforms across Study Management, Regulatory, Lab Execution, Data Insights, and Clinical Trial Analytics. Instem applications are in use by customers worldwide, meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life sciences and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making leading to safer, more effective products.

Founded in the United Kingdom in 1969, Instem has deep roots internationally across North America, EMEA, and APAC. Instem maintains a commercial and technical presence throughout these regions and prides itself on localized support for its diverse client base. Learn more about Instem here: www.instem.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

John Gard, Senior Marketing Manager: john.gard@instem.com