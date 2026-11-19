

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at RMB64.535 billion, or RMB25.94 per share. This compares with RMB20.990 billion, or RMB8.75 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB20.031 billion or RMB8.10 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to RMB271.519 billion from RMB247.795 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB64.535 Bln. vs. RMB20.990 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB25.94 vs. RMB8.75 last year. -Revenue: RMB271.519 Bln vs. RMB247.795 Bln last year.



Earnings is per ADS.



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