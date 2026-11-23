Southeast Asia's Research Output Has Grown Almost 20-Fold Since 2000, and Collaboration Roughly Doubles Its Impact, New Elsevier Report Finds

ASEAN as a Science Region maps the strengths and gaps of all eleven member states, from industry translation and semiconductors to sustainability and the ASEAN University Network

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers in Southeast Asia published approximately 228,000 papers in 2025, almost 20 times the 2000 figure, on research and development investment of just 1.03% of GDP, compared with 1.92% worldwide and 2.72% across the OECD, according to ASEAN as a Science Region: The Strength of Diversity and Collaboration, a new report released by Elsevier, a global leader in advanced information and decision support.

The report, launched at the QS Higher Ed Summit: Asia Pacific in Bali, is part of Elsevier's Science Nations and Regions series. It covers all eleven ASEAN member states, including Timor-Leste, which joined in October 2025, and the 30 core universities of the ASEAN University Network (AUN). It draws on Scopus and SciVal data, mainly for 2021-2025, and on Overton data on policy citations. It arrives as the ASEAN Plan of Action on Science, Technology and Innovation (APASTI) 2026-2035 begins, and offers a baseline against which progress can be tracked.

Key findings

Fast growth, above-average impact. Output grew by about 31% between 2021 and 2025, compared with 14.9% globally, and ten of the eleven member states recorded growth. ASEAN's field-weighted citation impact (FWCI) is 1.11, meaning its research is cited about 11% more than the world average.

Output grew by about 31% between 2021 and 2025, compared with 14.9% globally, and ten of the eleven member states recorded growth. ASEAN's field-weighted citation impact (FWCI) is 1.11, meaning its research is cited about 11% more than the world average. Collaboration is the impact multiplier. Around 43% of ASEAN's output is internationally co-authored. Those papers have an FWCI of 1.61, roughly double the 0.79 of nationally co-authored work. Over 2021-2025, China, the United States and the United Kingdom were ASEAN's three largest research partners by co-authored output, followed by Australia and India. China alone accounted for the equivalent of 12.4% of ASEAN's output in 2025. China and India, growing at 19.1% and 16.1% a year since 2021, are the only two of the five largest partners growing faster than ASEAN's own research base. India passed the United Kingdom in 2024 to become ASEAN's third-largest partner by annual output.

Around 43% of ASEAN's output is internationally co-authored. Those papers have an FWCI of 1.61, roughly double the 0.79 of nationally co-authored work. Over 2021-2025, China, the United States and the United Kingdom were ASEAN's three largest research partners by co-authored output, followed by Australia and India. China alone accounted for the equivalent of 12.4% of ASEAN's output in 2025. China and India, growing at 19.1% and 16.1% a year since 2021, are the only two of the five largest partners growing faster than ASEAN's own research base. India passed the United Kingdom in 2024 to become ASEAN's third-largest partner by annual output. The ASEAN University Network anchors the system. Its 30 core universities produce 42% of ASEAN's research output, with an FWCI of 1.41. Of about 40,000 co-publication links among them, 63.8% are between institutions in the same country. The cross-border 36.2% is, the report says, where the network adds collaboration that might not otherwise occur. Members in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar remain lightly connected.

Its 30 core universities produce 42% of ASEAN's research output, with an FWCI of 1.41. Of about 40,000 co-publication links among them, 63.8% are between institutions in the same country. The cross-border 36.2% is, the report says, where the network adds collaboration that might not otherwise occur. Members in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar remain lightly connected. Translation into economic value is the gap. Academic-corporate co-authorship stands at 2.5% of output, close to the 2.7% world rate, but only about 1% of ASEAN research is cited in patents, against 1.9% worldwide. Singapore reaches around 4%. Artificial intelligence output nearly tripled between 2020 and 2024 to about 60,000 publications, with an FWCI of 1.87, and clean energy and climate technology research grew by about 50%. Semiconductor and advanced manufacturing output, by contrast, was essentially flat at around 21,000 publications, even as ASEAN plays a major role in chip assembly, testing and packaging.

Academic-corporate co-authorship stands at 2.5% of output, close to the 2.7% world rate, but only about 1% of ASEAN research is cited in patents, against 1.9% worldwide. Singapore reaches around 4%. Artificial intelligence output nearly tripled between 2020 and 2024 to about 60,000 publications, with an FWCI of 1.87, and clean energy and climate technology research grew by about 50%. Semiconductor and advanced manufacturing output, by contrast, was essentially flat at around 21,000 publications, even as ASEAN plays a major role in chip assembly, testing and packaging. Climate risk is rising, but climate action is less researched. ASEAN is among the world's most disaster-prone regions, and the number of people killed, missing or affected by climate-related disasters per 100,000 population more than doubled between 2016 and 2023. Of the 68 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets ASEAN tracks, only 15 are on track for 2030. Research is concentrated in good health and well-being (SDG 3), peace, justice and strong institutions (SDG 16) and responsible consumption and production (SDG 12), but is comparatively less concentrated in climate action (SDG 13), life below water (SDG 14) and life on land (SDG 15).

Quotes

Dr. Anders Karlsson, Vice President Asia Pacific, Global Strategic Networks, Elsevier, said: "ASEAN has become one of the world's fastest-growing research regions on barely 1% of GDP. Collaboration is what doubles the impact of that research, and the next step is to build it deliberately, across borders and with industry. Understanding the diversity is what makes the commonalities actionable."

Distinguished Professor Tan Sri Dr Zakri Bin Abdul Hamid, Founder Chairman of the International Institute for Science Diplomacy & Sustainability (IISDS) at UCSI University, Malaysia, said: "Co-authored research functions as a powerful instrument of science diplomacy, bridging geopolitical divides […] By synchronizing national policy and establishing deep regional consortia, member states can assert a strong and collective impact."

Prof. Dr. Thanapan Laiprakobsup, Executive Director of the ASEAN University Network, said: "Together, these findings highlight the value of connecting expertise across institutions and countries, supported by lasting academic relationships."

The report closes with five observations for the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI) and the AUN, including tracking intra-ASEAN co-authorship annually and linking microelectronics research with the region's fast-growing clean energy research. The full report, with country-level analysis of all eleven member states, is available at: ASEAN as a Science Region: The Strength of Diversity and Collaboration

Notes to editors

In this release, "ASEAN" refers to the collective of all eleven member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which together make up Southeast Asia. Timor-Leste joined in October 2025 and is included retrospectively across the whole period.

FWCI compares the citations a publication receives with the world average (1.0) for the same field, publication type and year. Collaboration figures use whole counting, so country totals include intra-ASEAN co-authorship and exceed the regional total. Data for the four technology areas (artificial intelligence, biotechnology and health, clean energy and climate technologies, and semiconductors and advanced manufacturing) cover 2020-2024. The report notes that internationally co-authored papers can differ in team size, subject mix and participation in large consortia, and that co-authorship and patent citations capture only some forms of knowledge exchange.

Myanmar was the only member state where output fell between 2021 and 2025 (from 897 to 574 publications). The report notes that publication data alone does not establish the cause.

The ASEAN University Network, established in 1995, comprises 30 core member universities and more than 300 associate members. The analysis covers the 30 core members.

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