New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2023) - R Group, a leader in digital healthcare transformation and Interoperability as a Service (IaaS), has announced it is collaborating with global cardiac medical device manufacturer Fukuda Denshi UK to integrate its innovative technology for Fukuda's interoperability connectivity platform to connect disparate clinical systems. R Group, founded by Justin Ramsaran and industry experts, is working in coordination with global medical device manufacturers to help hospitals and medical facilities to become technologically driven and workflow focused. R Group's collaboration with Fukuda Denshi UK has created innovative ways to develop clinical data strategies for various healthcare systems throughout the UK and empower teams by reducing the friction encountered when adopting new technologies.

In today's digital world, healthcare providers are seeking innovative ways to improve patient outcomes, and this has led to a surge in the use of digital health technologies. One of the latest digital health technologies is an open healthcare software architecture, which allows healthcare providers to develop interoperable software solutions that can communicate with each other seamlessly.

"This approach can unlock the full potential of healthcare data, and we are using it to create next-generation connectivity for healthcare with an open healthcare software architecture," says Ramsaran. "We are collaborating with medical device manufacturers to develop an open framework for interoperability for healthcare systems. Our mutual goal is to create cutting-edge technology that connects the unconnected medical devices found in hospitals and optimize clinical workflows."

Fukuda Denshi UK, one of the forefront leaders in patient monitoring, has looked to R Group in developing solutions around interoperability to reduce the current fragmentation within the industry. As siloed data systems continue to plague the healthcare system with inefficiencies that impact patients downstream, clinical teams are heavily reliant on the data from various data systems; when they fail, it creates an impact throughout the hospital.

R Group is focused on developing digital healthcare data strategies and has created an open healthcare software architecture that provides the necessary infrastructure for healthcare providers to build and deploy interoperable software solutions with reduced friction. This architecture is built on open standards and protocols, providing flexibility, interoperability, and scalability. This approach allows healthcare providers to integrate data from various sources, such as electronic health records (EHRs), medical devices, wearables, and other sensors, and bring them together into a single data repository.

R Group is developing an ecosystem to allow clinicians and device developers like Fukuda Denshi UK to collaborate more effectively by reducing friction in data and increasing clinical outcomes. Clinical data tools such as R Group's latest "open space" device connector enables end users to integrate with ease, and it empowers users to become data scientists without a deep learning curve.

"Our goal is patient-centric care for everyone in healthcare. Providing treatment customized to each patient is challenging, but with technology, no matter the demographic, patient population, and area, we can create a more proactive diagnostic system. Each patient deserves quality treatment which meets or surpasses the standard of care," says Ramsaran.

R Group was created to challenge the conventional by being unconventional. It combines the concepts of rapid development from the software world with the utility needs of healthcare to foster innovation. Workflow Focused, Technology Driven.

