Collaboration combines Veolia's advanced water reuse technologies with Amazon AI and cloud capabilities to advance more sustainable strategies for data center infrastructure

This supports Amazon's goal to be water positive in direct data center operations by 2030 and aligns with the objectives of Veolia's Green Up strategic program regarding resource preservation, pollution control, and decarbonization

This project is part of Veolia's Data Center Resource 360 new offering, designed to optimize resources management for next-generation data centers

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) is working with Amazon to reduce data center water use and advance water reuse in Amazon's data center operations in Mississippi, contributing to local water resilience while supporting Amazon's goal to be water positive across its direct data center operations by 2030.

Turning Wastewater into Cooling Power for Data Centers

The first facility is expected to be operational in 2027, making it the first Amazon data center in Mississippi to use reclaimed water for cooling. Veolia, world leader in water technologies, will deploy autonomous, innovative containerized treatment systems that will transform effluent from nearby wastewater treatment plants and other available sources into cooling water that meets the quality standards required for industrial cooling processes.

The project is expected to reuse more than 83 million gallons of potable water per year once fully operational, equivalent to the annual water use of approximately 760 U.S. homes estimated to be equivalent to the volume of water the data center would otherwise draw from local groundwater and potable water supplies.

The modular, containerized design of Veolia's water treatment systems enables scalable deployment, allowing it to replicate the solution at Amazon facilities around the world where conditions are suitable, working alongside its industrial and municipal clients. This approach supports both partners' ambition to advance responsible water stewardship and more sustainable data centers operations.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Amazon to secure its water needs in Mississippi while protecting the local community's resources this is environmental security in action. By combining Veolia's water expertise with Amazon's AI technologies, we're transforming data centers into engines of innovation for sustainability. This solution builds on our newly launched offering for data centers," highlighted Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer at Veolia.

AI-Enhanced Water Treatment Operations

As part of its broader strategic collaboration, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will continue to support Veolia in developing AI-enhanced solutions to deliver real-time process optimization, predictive maintenance, and operational intelligence maximizing efficiency and reducing resource consumption across Veolia's global network of water treatment operations.

These capabilities will be hosted on Amazon infrastructure, leveraging the full suite of Amazon AI, machine learning, and generative AI technologies.

"Through our collaborative work on AI applied to water treatment, Veolia will be able to further drive innovation and enhance the efficiency of on-site teams thanks to automated analytics, actionable recommendations, optimized inventory management, and streamlined maintenance. We're pleased to join forces with Veolia to advance more sustainable water use strategies while helping it pioneer more efficient water treatment solutions for customers worldwide," stated Will Hewes, Amazon's Global Water Stewardship Lead.

ABOUT AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS)

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ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia, a global leader in environmental services, works every day to build environmental security for the benefit of public health and the competitiveness of industries and regions. With 215,000 employees across five continents, working closely with local communities, and thanks to its cutting-edge technologies, the group cleans up pollution, reduces carbon emissions, and regenerates resources through concrete solutions that combine its expertise in water and water technologies, waste including hazardous waste management, and local energy. In 2025, the Veolia group served 110 million people with drinking water and 97 million with sanitation, produced 45 million megawatt hours of energy, and treated 64 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE, Fortune 500, SBF 120) generated consolidated revenue of €44.4 billion in 2025. www.veolia.com

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Contacts:

VEOLIA CONTACTS



MEDIA RELATIONS

Laurent Obadia Evgeniya Mazalova

Anna Beaubatie Aurélien Sarrosquy

Charline Bouchereau

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Tel. 33 (0)1 85 57 84 76

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