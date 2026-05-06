

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Veolia Environnement VE (VE, VIE.PA, VVD.DE) reported first quarter current EBIT of 971 million euros, up 7.2% from last year. EBITDA was 1.77 billion euros, an organic growth of 5.1%. Revenue was 11.43 billion euros, up 1.0% on a like-for-like basis, and by 2.1% excluding the impact of energy prices.



Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO, stated: 'Veolia's first quarter performance demonstrates the solidity of the Group's growth profile and confirms its excellent development outlook. We confidently confirm our 2026 targets and the trajectory of our GreenUp plan.'



At last close, Veolia Environnement shares were trading at 35.67 euros, up 1.02%.



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