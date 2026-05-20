OptFirst Inc: Digital Marketer John Kriney Releases New Book on SEO and AI Search - Free on Amazon Through May 23

"SEO & AI Growth System: 2026 Guidebook with AI Search" is a hands-on, step-by-step playbook drawn from more than two decades of real agency campaigns - not another bundle of AI prompts.

MIAMI SHORES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Digital marketing veteran John Kriney has released SEO & AI Growth System: 2026 Guidebook with AI Search, a new book that walks business owners and marketers through the actual mechanics of ranking in modern search - including Google AI Overviews, the Map Pack, traditional organic results, and the new wave of generative-AI engines. The book is available now on Amazon and is free to download through Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Most "AI marketing" titles released in the last year fall into one of two buckets: copy-pasted prompt libraries, or vague strategy summaries that tell readers what to do without ever showing them how. Kriney's new guidebook takes the opposite approach. Built on more than 20 years of hands-on agency campaigns, it walks readers through the actual work - the on-page edits, the schema markup, the tracking setup, the Google Business Profile workflow, the AI Overview optimization process - at the same level of detail Kriney's teams use to train new hires.

"There's a flood of books out there right now that are basically a stack of ChatGPT prompts and a victory lap," Kriney said. "That's not a playbook - that's a screenshot. I wrote this book the way I'd teach a new hire: here's the work, here's how you actually do it, here's what it should look like when it's done right, and here's how you'll know it's working. Nothing is left as a black box."

What Makes the Book Different

Built from real campaigns, not prompts: every method has been run against live client budgets - wins and lessons documented from the agency floor, not generated by a model.

"How," not just "what": step-by-step processes, checklists, and decision trees so readers can execute the work themselves, not just nod at the concept.

Shows the work behind the results: where most guides hand readers a finished case study, this one walks through the moves that produced it - the audit, the fixes, the tracking, the iteration.

Covers the full modern search stack: Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Google AI Overviews, the Map Pack, traditional SEO, paid search, and paid social - under one consistent playbook.

Measurement is non-negotiable: the same tracking and attribution framework Kriney runs across client campaigns, so readers can prove what's working instead of guessing.

Systems Inside the Book - and What They're Good For

Rather than a loose collection of tips, the book is organized around repeatable systems - each one a named workflow a reader can pick up and apply to their own business. A few of the systems covered:

The Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) System: a process for structuring pages, schema, and authority signals so AI search engines - ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Overviews - actually cite the brand in their answers. Useful for getting visibility on the surfaces where prospects increasingly start their research, before they ever hit a traditional Google results page.

The AI Overviews Framework: a checklist-driven method for diagnosing why a page is (or isn't) being pulled into Google's AI-generated answer panels, and the specific edits that move the needle. Useful for businesses watching classic organic clicks erode and trying to reclaim placement above the blue links.

The Map Pack & Local Search Playbook: an updated Local SEO workflow built around current Google Business Profile rules, review acquisition, and the proximity, prominence, and relevance signals that drive the 3-pack. Useful for service businesses, multi-location brands, and anyone whose customers search "near me."

The 8-Step Product / Landing Page System: a page-build framework that blends on-page SEO best practices with paid-ad landing-page conversion principles - the same template used for e-commerce and lead-gen campaigns. Useful for anyone launching a Shopify, WooCommerce, or lead-gen page that has to rank organically and convert paid traffic at the same time.

The On-Page / Off-Page SEO Model: a clean separation of the work performed on the site (technical setup, content, schema, internal links) from the work done off-site (links, citations, PR, brand mentions), with a "marathon, not a sprint" pacing guide that prevents over-optimization penalties. Useful for in-house marketers who need to know what to do this week vs. this quarter without getting their site demoted.

The Paid Search & Paid Social Quick-Start: a campaign launch sequence designed to take a business from zero to first conversion in days rather than weeks, including budget pacing, audience setup, and creative testing rules. Useful for companies that need revenue now while their SEO investment compounds in the background.

The Reputation Management & Review System: a compliance-aware workflow (CAN-SPAM, TCPA, and platform-specific rules) for requesting, monitoring, and responding to reviews across Google, Yelp, and industry sites - plus the steps to take when a profile is hijacked or attacked. Useful for any business where the majority of prospects read reviews before buying, and especially for businesses in regulated industries.

The Tracking & Attribution Framework: a measurement layer that ties every visitor, click, form fill, and phone call back to a specific source, surfaced in a single dashboard view. Useful for ending the "which channel is actually working?" debate and shifting budget toward what's producing pipeline, not just traffic.

The Generative AI Intelligent System for Marketers: a structured way to use AI tools across research, content drafting, ad creative, and QA - including where AI is genuinely faster than a human, and where blindly trusting it will get a brand de-indexed or sued. Useful for small teams that want AI leverage without the typical "AI slop" quality and compliance risks.

Who It's For

Kriney wrote the book for the people who actually have to do the work: business owners running their own marketing, in-house marketers at small and mid-sized companies, marketing students, and agency teams who want a shared playbook. Readers tired of buying books that turn out to be 200 pages of ChatGPT output will find this one notably different - it reads like an operations manual, because in many ways, it is one.

Free Through May 23 on Amazon

SEO & AI Growth System is available as a free download on Amazon from launch through Saturday, May 23, 2026. After that date, the book returns to its standard list price.

Download the book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GX349T2Y

About the Author

John Kriney has been working in search since 2000, when he ranked his own e-commerce business, BodyKits.com, at the top of Google and began applying the same methods for other businesses. In 2001 he founded OptFirst Internet Marketing, a Miami-based, Google Premier Partner agency that has since run thousands of SEO, paid search, paid social, and reputation management campaigns for clients across nearly every industry.

To bring that same playbook to specialized verticals at a national scale, Kriney also founded FirstFirms, a national digital marketing firm focused exclusively on Med Spas, dental practices, and law firms - three industries with their own client-acquisition rhythms, regulatory requirements, and review-platform dynamics.

Kriney is also the author of The Online Marketing Manual and a frequent speaker on SEO, paid search, and the practical impact of generative AI on digital marketing.

About OptFirst Internet Marketing

OptFirst is a Miami-based, Google Premier Partner digital marketing agency serving local businesses across all industries. Founded in 2001, OptFirst works with only one client per industry per service area, ensuring its SEO, paid media, and reputation campaigns are never run in competition with another client. Learn more at www.optfirst.com .

About FirstFirms

FirstFirms is a national digital marketing firm specializing in three regulated, high-value verticals: Med Spas, dental practices, and law firms. The firm applies the same data-driven SEO, paid media, and reputation systems developed at OptFirst to the specific patient- and client-acquisition challenges those industries face. Learn more at www.firstfirms.com .

Media Contact

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SOURCE: OptFirst Inc

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