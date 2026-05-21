

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In recent interview with CNBC, Jeff Bezos took the opportunity to stand up for wealthy Americans, express his support for artificial intelligence, and suggest that income taxes for the lowest earners in the U.S. should be eliminated.



During his chat with Andrew Ross Sorkin, Bezos pointed out that even though the economy is doing well at the top, many folks are still struggling.



He made a case that a nurse making $75,000 shouldn't be hit with a hefty tax load, arguing that cutting taxes for lower-income workers would be a more effective approach than just focusing on billionaires.



He pushed back against the idea that rich people aren't paying their fair share of taxes, mentioning that he himself pays billions. As for the so-called 'buy, borrow, die' strategy, he brushed it off as untrue.



Bezos is a big advocate for AI, predicting it will not only boost productivity but also lower prices while enhancing jobs instead of taking them away. He did warn against too much regulation, stressing that developers should have the freedom to innovate.



Additionally, he had some kind words for President Donald Trump, saying he's been more disciplined in his second term, and he believes business leaders should connect with any administration to help foster economic growth.



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