Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions announces the publication of its 2025 Universal Registration Document, filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 31, 2026.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public under the conditions set out by the relevant applicable regulations, on Arverne Group's website (www.arverne.earth) and the AMF's website (http://amf-france.org).

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document:

the Annual Financial Report,

the Company activity report,

the Board of Directors' report on Corporate Governance,

the Statutory Auditors' reports and information on their fees,

the Mission-driven company report including the assessment of the independent third-party organization.

The Universal Registration Document is also published in European single electronic format (ESEF), including the primary financial statements and associated notes marked up with XBRL tags.

Annual General Meeting: June 17, 2026

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE, is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260331073789/en/

Contacts:

Media relations: communication@arverne.earth arvernegroup@image7.fr

Investor relations: investor.relations@arverne.earth Financial press : presse@seitosei-actifin.com