Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Advances Patented Multi-Port EV Charging Technology to Address Growing Global Demand

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 19, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC:ELEK) today announced continued development of its patented multi-port electric vehicle (EV) charging system, designed to significantly improve charging efficiency, infrastructure utilization, and scalability as global EV adoption accelerates.

The company's proprietary technology enables multiple electric vehicles to charge simultaneously from a single charging unit, addressing one of the most critical constraints in EV infrastructure: limited access and congestion at charging stations.

By increasing throughput per installation point, Elektros aims to reduce capital expenditure requirements while enhancing operational efficiency for commercial charging networks, municipalities, and private operators.

The system is engineered to:

Support simultaneous multi-vehicle charging

Optimize energy distribution across connected vehicles

Reduce wait times and congestion at charging locations

Improve return on infrastructure investment

Industry data continues to highlight the urgency of scalable EV charging solutions:



"The expansion of fast-charging networks is essential to supporting widespread EV adoption and unlocking the full potential of electric mobility." - Benzinga

"Global demand for electric vehicles is accelerating rapidly, making scalable and accessible charging infrastructure a critical priority." - Reuters

"As EV adoption grows, the need for widespread high-speed charging solutions becomes increasingly urgent." - Barron's

"Reliable and fast charging infrastructure is a cornerstone of the global transition to electric vehicles." - Wall Street Journal

"Scaling EV infrastructure is one of the defining challenges of the energy transition." - Financial Times

The company's patented technology (U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1) can be viewed here: View Patent

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Contact Information:

Elektros Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy.com

Ticker: ELEK (OTC Markets)

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-advances-patented-multi-port-ev-charging-technology-to-address-growing-glo-1158871