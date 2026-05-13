

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (MTLHF) announced a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY11.829 billion, or JPY8.63 per share. This compares with JPY45.020 billion, or JPY31.64 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.2% to JPY3.704 trillion from JPY3.948 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY11.829 Bln. vs. JPY45.020 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY8.63 vs. JPY31.64 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.704 Tn vs. JPY3.948 Tn last year.



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