

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (MTLHF) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY57.706 billion, or JPY42.45 per share. This compares with JPY19.627 billion, or JPY13.95 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to JPY1.004 trillion from JPY880.652 billion last year.



Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY57.706 Bln. vs. JPY19.627 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY42.45 vs. JPY13.95 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.004 Tn vs. JPY880.652 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 93.48 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.800 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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