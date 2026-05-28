

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MTLHF, 4188.T) and Accenture PLC (ACN) have announced a joint venture, or JV, to support Mitsubishi's AI-enabled reinvention to optimize corporate operations and build an operating model to meet the challenge of productivity improvement in Japan.



The new company, Rix Business Partners, was established through DIA-RIX, the wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi from which the joint venture was formed.



Through the joint venture, the two companies will develop an AI-enabled digital platform to underpin Mitsubishi's corporate functions, primarily general affairs.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News