MACOMPTA.FR - Number of outstanding shares and voting rights

Number of outstanding shares and voting rights

In accordance with Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Date Number of outstanding shares Total theoretical voting rights

Total number of voting rights exercisable [1]

April 30, 2026

3,015,802

5,469,280

5,465,586







About MACOMPTA.FR

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing businesses and chartered accountants.

With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.

The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

[1] The total number of exercisable voting rights is calculated based on the total theoretical voting rights minus treasury shares held by the Company.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lWyaaZlrZmqYmWpyl8eZm2WVmmdomWSbmJLIyWdwlMjJaHJiyJtimJWaZnJpmGlp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98343-droits-votes-et-actions-au-300426-va.pdf