Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Highlights American-Made Production and Seasonal Hydration Demand Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today highlighted the Company's focus on American-made production, domestic sourcing, and premium hydration positioning ahead of Memorial Day weekend and the beginning of the summer travel season.

Memorial Day weekend traditionally marks the beginning of increased seasonal travel, outdoor recreation, and higher consumer demand for bottled water and hydration products across the United States. As summer temperatures rise and outdoor activity increases, the Company believes consumers continue placing greater attention on hydration quality, product sourcing, packaging reliability, and American-made consumer products.

Greene Concepts believes these seasonal consumption trends continue supporting broader demand within the premium bottled water category, particularly among consumers seeking naturally sourced hydration products for everyday use and travel-related convenience.

Be Water is sourced from artesian springs and aquifer formations beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the Company's Marion, North Carolina, production facility. Greene Concepts continues positioning Be Water within the premium hydration category through a combination of natural sourcing, domestic production infrastructure, durable BPA-free packaging, and responsible aquifer stewardship practices aligned with naturally replenishable water supply conditions.

"Memorial Day weekend represents the beginning of the summer season for many consumers across the country," said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. "As travel and outdoor activity increase, we believe consumers continue placing greater attention on hydration, product quality, and American-made brands. Be Water reflects our focus on naturally sourced artesian water, domestic production, and premium packaging designed for everyday use."

"Consumers increasingly want transparency regarding where products are sourced and manufactured," Greene added. "We believe our domestic production capabilities, natural water source, and premium positioning continue to differentiate Be Water within the bottled water category."

Be Water is currently available through Walmart.com, select Walmart retail locations, OneLavi.com, and additional retail channels. The Company recently expanded availability across multiple packaging formats designed to support both individual and household hydration purchasing preferences.

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About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts, Inc.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-highlights-american-made-production-and-seasonal-1169901