Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Highlights Importance of Hydration as Summer Temperatures Rise

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today highlighted increasing consumer focus on hydration, water sourcing, and product transparency ahead of the summer season.

Recent climate data released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that March 2026 was the warmest March on record for the contiguous United States, with prolonged above-average temperatures and expanding drought conditions across portions of the country.

As temperatures rise across many regions of the United States, consumers typically increase purchases of hydration-related products associated with travel, outdoor activity, fitness, and seasonal events. The Company believes consumers are also placing greater emphasis on water quality, mineral composition, and sourcing practices when evaluating bottled water products.

Be Water is a premium artesian spring water sourced and bottled in Marion, North Carolina. As consumers seek convenient hydration options during periods of increased heat and outdoor activity, the Company believes interest may continue favoring products positioned around natural sourcing, mineral composition, and everyday hydration. Be Water contains naturally occurring minerals, including calcium, magnesium, and silica, and undergoes filtration and ozone treatment processes designed to maintain product purity and consistency.

The Company believes these seasonal trends may continue supporting consumer interest in premium domestic spring and artesian water products.

"Consumers continue paying closer attention to product sourcing, consistency, and overall quality across the beverage category," said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. "We believe Be Water remains well positioned within the growing premium domestic spring water segment as consumer awareness surrounding hydration and product transparency continues to expand."

Be Water is currently available through Walmart.com, OneLavi, select Walmart retail locations, and additional retail distribution channels.

The Company continues to support broader distribution initiatives for Be Water through e-commerce expansion, retail placement opportunities, and selected strategic partnerships.

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About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-highlights-importance-of-hydration-as-summer-tem-1169005