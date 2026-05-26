Fortun Holdings, Corp: Fortun Holdings Announces Redesigned Fortun Funding Website and Launch Of 1-833-Funding

New operating website, toll-free vanity number, and newly launched social media channels support a unified brand and marketing platform for Fortun's small business funding operations

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Fortun Holdings, Corp., formerly Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID:LRGR), operating through its Fortun-branded subsidiaries, today announced the launch of its redesigned operating website, www.FortunFunding.com, and the launch of the toll-free vanity number 1-833-FUNDING, as part of a broader brand alignment initiative for the Company's small business funding platform.

The redesigned website is intended to serve as the primary operating and customer-facing platform for Fortun Funding, providing small business owners with a streamlined way to learn about Fortun's revenue-based financing solutions and begin the funding inquiry and application process. By pairing the redesigned website with the matching 1-833-FUNDING toll-free vanity number, Fortun Funding is creating a more accessible and memorable point of contact for potential merchants seeking working capital.

The Company believes the combination of www.FortunFunding.com and 1-833-FUNDING creates a clearer, more recognizable, and more scalable brand identity for its small business funding operations. The initiative is designed to further establish Fortun Funding as a direct funding brand and to support a unified marketing platform for future customer acquisition initiatives across digital channels, including social media, direct outreach, and future advertising campaigns.

As part of the launch, Fortun Funding has also established new social media channels, including Instagram and Facebook, to support customer education, brand visibility, and direct engagement with small business owners seeking access to working capital.

"Fortun Funding is the operating brand that directly connects us with small business owners," said Yoel Damas, Chief Executive Officer of Fortun Holdings, Corp. "The redesigned FortunFunding.com website, together with the 1-833-FUNDING brand, gives us a cleaner and more direct platform to communicate who we are, what we offer, and how we help businesses access capital. This is an important step in aligning our operating brand, digital presence, and customer acquisition strategy."

The Company expects the newly aligned Fortun Funding brand assets to support a more coordinated campaign around business funding solutions, with the objective of increasing brand recognition, improving customer access, and creating a more consistent experience across online, phone, and social media channels.

Fortun Holdings also noted that it intends to announce a newly redesigned investor relations page for the corporate side of the business in the future. The investor relations page is expected to be separate from the Fortun Funding operating website and will be focused on corporate information, public company updates, investor communications, and shareholder resources.

About Fortun Holdings, Corp.

Fortun Holdings, Corp., formerly Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC:LRGR), is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing revenue-based financing and related capital solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. Through its Fortun-branded subsidiaries, the Company seeks to provide business owners with efficient access to working capital while building a scalable, technology-enabled funding platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's branding initiatives, marketing campaigns, customer acquisition strategy, future digital platforms, anticipated investor relations updates, growth plans, and business objectives. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "may," "will," "should," or similar expressions.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that the Company's branding initiatives, website launch, social media efforts, marketing campaigns, or future investor relations updates will achieve their intended results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

james@haydenir.com

(646) 755-7412

SOURCE: Fortun Holdings, Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortun-holdings-announces-redesigned-fortun-funding-website-and-laun-1170468