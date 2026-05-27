In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Founder Group Limited (FGL) - up 56% at $2.95 Momentus Inc. (MNTS) - up 45% at $22.52 Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) - up 23% at $8.52 VCI Global Limited (VCIG) - up 19% at $3.47 CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) - up 18% at $13.22 Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) - up 16% at $7.19 Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) - up 13% at $39.50 Redwire Corporation (RDW) - up 12% at $24.80 Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) - up 12% at $2.76 IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (IPST) - up 8% at $4.21

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) - down 54% at $5.99 Ainos, Inc. (AIMD) - down 27% at $2.30 Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) - down 24% at $138.90 Braiin Limited (BRAI) - down 19% at $10.05 CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) - down 15% at $4.40 ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) - down 12% at $2.04 Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (APGE) - down 11% at $73.40 MetaVia Inc. (MTVA) - down 9% at $2.69 Vyome Holdings, Inc. (HIND) - down 9% at $2.08 Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NXTS) - down 7% at $4.80

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX