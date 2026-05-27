CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Founder Group Limited (FGL) - up 56% at $2.95
- Momentus Inc. (MNTS) - up 45% at $22.52
- Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) - up 23% at $8.52
- VCI Global Limited (VCIG) - up 19% at $3.47
- CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) - up 18% at $13.22
- Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) - up 16% at $7.19
- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) - up 13% at $39.50
- Redwire Corporation (RDW) - up 12% at $24.80
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) - up 12% at $2.76
- IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (IPST) - up 8% at $4.21
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) - down 54% at $5.99
- Ainos, Inc. (AIMD) - down 27% at $2.30
- Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) - down 24% at $138.90
- Braiin Limited (BRAI) - down 19% at $10.05
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) - down 15% at $4.40
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) - down 12% at $2.04
- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (APGE) - down 11% at $73.40
- MetaVia Inc. (MTVA) - down 9% at $2.69
- Vyome Holdings, Inc. (HIND) - down 9% at $2.08
- Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NXTS) - down 7% at $4.80
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