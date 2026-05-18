Ainos, Inc.: Zacks Small-Cap Research Highlights Ainos' Smell AI Commercialization

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD, AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company") today highlighted a recent report published by Zacks Small-Cap Research ("Zacks SCR"), a division of Zacks Investment Research, discussing the Company's AI Nose platform and ongoing commercialization activities.

The report discusses Ainos' ongoing transition from a healthcare-focused biotechnology company into a company developing AI-powered scent digitization technologies centered on AI Nose, the Company's proprietary AI-powered scent digitization platform. According to the report, AI Nose is designed to convert scent and volatile organic compound ("VOC") signals into machine-readable data through Smell ID and the Company's Smell Language Model ("SLM").

The report also reviews potential application areas for AI Nose, including semiconductor manufacturing environments, where advanced facilities require highly sensitive environmental monitoring systems. The report discusses how AI Nose is designed to analyze broader environmental scent patterns alongside existing monitoring systems rather than relying solely on traditional threshold-based detection methods.

In addition, the report reviews Ainos' ongoing activities across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, and healthcare infrastructure environments, including backend semiconductor deployments, front-end wafer fabrication validation programs, robotics integration initiatives, and healthcare infrastructure expansion efforts.

The report further discusses the Company's SmellTech-as-a-Service commercialization strategy, which combines AI Nose deployments with software, analytics, and monitoring capabilities intended to support recurring revenue opportunities over time.

"As AI continues expanding beyond vision and language into real-world environmental intelligence, we believe Smell AI and scent data may evolve into an important new AI perception layer for next-generation intelligent systems," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos. "Our strategy remains focused on expanding AI Nose deployments across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, smart infrastructure, and healthcare environments while continuing to build Smell ID datasets, improve our SLM and advance our AI Nose platform."

The full Zacks SCR report is available at: https://s27.q4cdn.com/906368049/files/News/2026/Zacks_SCR_Research_05142026_AIMD_Sorensen.pdf

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven form of scent intelligence. The full-stack electronic nose platform integrates high-precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms designed to support ppb-level scent detection sensitivity, subject to application conditions and deployment configurations. Smell ID converts analog scent signals into structured, actionable data, while the proprietary Smell Language Model (SLM) is designed to learn, classify, and contextualize complex scent patterns over time.

Built upon more than a decade of accumulated scent data and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose is designed to support continuous monitoring, predictive analysis, and real-time alerts across industrial and manufacturing environments. AI Nose is offered under a SmellTech-as-a-Service architecture, intended to support ongoing access to scent intelligence, analytics, and AI-driven insights through subscription-based deployment models.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com . Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, ( @AinosInc ) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zacks-small-cap-research-highlights-ainos-smell-ai-commercializat-1167725