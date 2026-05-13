Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Highlights Smell AI Execution Across Semiconductors and Healthcare Infrastructure Markets

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and provided a business update on recent execution progress for AI Nose across semiconductors and healthcare infrastructure applications .

During the first quarter of 2026, Ainos continued executing its commercialization priorities for AI Nose across industrial infrastructure environments while continuing to expand its Smell ID datasets and refine its Smell Language Model ("SLM") through deployment and pilot activities.

"Our first quarter progress reflects a continued transition from validation activities toward broader enterprise-level infrastructure deployment readiness," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and CEO of Ainos. "We believe the operational milestones achieved during the quarter has strengthened the foundation for future scalable commercialization of Smell AI - powered by AI Nose."

"In addition to our progress in semiconductor environments, we are expanding AI Nose deployment into healthcare infrastructure settings, including hospital utility systems, laboratory environments, HVAC-related monitoring, MRI-related environments, and critical infrastructure safety applications. We believe this represents an important long-term application category for AI-driven environmental intelligence, by enabling continuous monitoring, anomaly awareness, and operational stability for hospital operation," Mr. Tsai concluded.

Christopher Lee, Chief Financial Officer of Ainos, added, "During the first quarter, we strengthened our balance sheet and liquidity position through the previously announced NT$90 million (approximately US$2.8 million) financing arrangement while maintaining operating discipline as we advanced commercialization activities. Reported operating expenses declined approximately 30% year-over-year to approximately US$2.28 million."

"Revenue during the quarter reflected the Company's ongoing transition toward industrial and infrastructure-focused AI Nose deployments, which remain in earlier stages of commercialization and validation. We believe our current execution priorities will help support broader revenue generation opportunities in the second half of 2026," Mr. Lee added.

First Quarter 2026 and Recent Operational Highlights

Continued deployment activities associated with the previously announced approximately three-year $2.1 million AI Nose commercial arrangement in backend semiconductor manufacturing environments, targeting approximately 1400 AI Nose systems

Initiated pilot and validation activities in selected front-end semiconductor environments

Expanded industrial commercialization initiatives through a distribution partnership supporting front-end semiconductor opportunities

Continued robotics integration and pilot activities involving robotic and quadruped systems

Continued development of Smell ID datasets and Smell Language Model capabilities through deployment and pilot activities

Continued optimization of AI Nose's near-threshold sensing and pattern-recognition capabilities through ongoing deployment and validation activities, supporting earlier identification of environmental anomalies across customer environments

The Company believes that enterprise adoption of AI-driven environmental intelligence technologies is typically driven by structured implementation roadmap with phased validation, infrastructure integration, and staged deployment. Ainos is aligning its commercialization strategy with these anticipated enterprise adoption patterns as it advances AI Nose across semiconductor, healthcare infrastructure, robotics, and industrial markets.

Ainos remains focused on execution, deployment readiness, Smell ID dataset expansion, Smell Language Model development, and strategic commercial expansion, supporting its long-term objective of advancing AI Nose as a scalable Smell AI platform for real-world infrastructure environments.

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven form of scent intelligence. The full-stack electronic nose platform integrates high-precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms designed to support ppb-level scent detection sensitivity, subject to application conditions and deployment configurations. Smell ID converts analog scent signals into structured, actionable data, while the proprietary Smell Language Model (SLM) is designed to learn, classify, and contextualize complex scent patterns over time.

Built upon more than a decade of accumulated scent data and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose is designed to support continuous monitoring, predictive analysis, and real-time alerts across industrial and manufacturing environments. AI Nose is offered under a SmellTech-as-a-Service architecture, intended to support ongoing access to scent intelligence, analytics, and AI-driven insights through subscription-based deployment models.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com . Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, ( @AinosInc ) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

Ainos, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,841,422 $ 417,353 Accounts receivable 23 22 Inventory, net 315,643 295,565 Other current assets 362,527 425,859 Total current assets 3,519,615 1,138,799 Intangible assets, net 18,110,834 19,226,003 Property and equipment, net 290,078 343,281 Other assets 161,056 163,025 Total assets $ 22,081,583 $ 20,871,108 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Contract liabilities $ 350,000 $ 350,000 Convertible notes payable - Related parties - current 2,000,000 - Loan payable to related parties 2,812,940 - Accrued expenses and others current liabilities 1,183,539 728,683 Total current liabilities 6,346,479 1,078,683 Convertible notes payable - Related parties - noncurrent 9,000,000 11,000,000 Other long-term liabilities 1,043,158 1,229,843 Total liabilities 16,389,637 13,308,526 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, 7,266,011 and 6,982,675 shares issued and 6,106,011 and 5,822,675 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively 72,660 69,827 Treasury stock, at cost (1,160,000 shares held as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025) (1,972,000 ) (1,972,000 ) Additional paid-in capital 77,833,141 77,234,374 Accumulated deficit (69,980,128 ) (67,520,328 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (261,727 ) (249,291 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,691,946 7,562,582 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 22,081,583 $ 20,871,108

Ainos, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenues $ 161 $ 106,207 Cost of revenues (763 ) (18,233 ) Gross profit (loss) (602 ) 87,974 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,689,860 1,724,084 Selling, general and administrative 593,185 1,526,761 Total operating expenses 2,283,045 3,250,845 Loss from operations (2,283,647 ) (3,162,871 ) Non-operating (expenses) income, net: Interest expense (176,876 ) (180,445 ) Other income, net 723 57,294 Total non-operating expenses, net (176,153 ) (123,151 ) Net loss before income taxes (2,459,800 ) (3,286,022 ) Provision for income taxes - - Net loss $ (2,459,800 ) $ (3,286,022 )

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ainos-reports-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-and-highlights-1166375