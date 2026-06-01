Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Launches Smell AI Study at National Taiwan University Hospital for ER Overcrowding and Respiratory Infection Risk Analysis

AI Nose Expands from Semiconductor Facilities into Frontline Healthcare Infrastructure

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a Smell AI company digitizing scent into machine-readable data for artificial intelligence applications, today announced the launch of a research program at National Taiwan University Hospital ("NTUH"), one of Asia's leading academic medical centers, to deploy AI Nose inside a live emergency department environment for intelligent environmental monitoring, ER overcrowding early warning, and respiratory infection risk analysis.

The program aims to expand Smell AI, powered by AI Nose, inside a real-world emergency department environment and expands market opportunities beyond semiconductor and industrial environments into frontline healthcare infrastructure.

The study, titled "Establishment of an Early Warning System for Emergency Department Overcrowding and Respiratory Infection Risk by Application of AI Electronic Nose for Intelligent Environmental Monitoring," will deploy AI Nose systems across waiting areas, treatment areas, and observation zones inside the NTUH emergency department.

The systems will continuously analyze environmental scent patterns and broader environmental signals associated with crowd density, patient flow, waiting conditions, and respiratory infection-related environmental changes.

Ainos designed the project to move beyond traditional volatile organic compound ("VOC") monitoring and build AI-powered environmental intelligence infrastructure for complex healthcare environments.

Ainos believes that emergency departments represent some of the most operationally challenging environments in healthcare systems worldwide. Constant movement of patients, visitors, and medical staff continuously changes airflow, occupancy, and environmental conditions, while overcrowding and respiratory infection risks remain major operational and public health challenges.

Using AI Nose, Ainos converts complex environmental scent and air-pattern signals into machine-readable digital data called "Smell ID." The Company will use that data to develop healthcare-specific environmental mapping and AI-driven risk models.

The study will generate more than 2,500 hours of emergency department environmental data and support development of AI models designed to analyze:

Emergency department overcrowding conditions

Relationships between crowd density and environmental changes

Respiratory infection-related environmental signals

High-risk crowding pattern alerts

Potential scalability across broader hospital environments

"This project represents an important step toward AI-powered environmental intelligence infrastructure," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos.

"Our deployments in semiconductor facilities have taught AI Nose how to recognize abnormal environmental changes inside highly sensitive, high-risk environments. Emergency departments represent another highly complex real-world operating environment."

"The challenge is not detecting a single environmental signal. The challenge is understanding how risk patterns evolve across an entire environment in real time."

"We believe future hospitals will not only see and hear operational risks, but also gain the ability to detect environmental changes associated with those risks through Smell AI."

Ainos recently expanded commercialization efforts for AI Nose across smart manufacturing environments, such as advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Through those deployments, the Company has accumulated operational experience in real-time monitoring, anomaly recognition, and environmental analysis in complex industrial settings.

Ainos believes semiconductor fabs and emergency departments share important characteristics as high-density, high-sensitivity environments that require continuous monitoring and rapid situational awareness.

This program marks a strategic expansion of AI Nose from Industrial Smell AI into Healthcare Smell AI and broader public-environment risk monitoring applications.

Ainos believes Smell AI, powered by AI Nose, could become an important enabling capability across smart hospitals, public health systems, smart buildings, and future intelligent city infrastructure.

The study will not involve individual patient diagnosis or collect images, voice recordings, or personally identifiable information. Researchers designed the project as a non-invasive environmental AI monitoring study focused on environmental-level pattern analysis.

NTUH's Institutional Review Board ("IRB") approved the study. The study is scheduled to begin on June 1, 2026, and is expected to continue for approximately six months.

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven form of scent intelligence. The full-stack electronic nose platform integrates high-precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms designed to support ppb-level scent detection sensitivity, subject to application conditions and deployment configurations. Smell ID converts analog scent signals into structured, actionable data, while the proprietary Smell Language Model (SLM) is designed to learn, classify, and contextualize complex scent patterns over time.

Built upon more than a decade of accumulated scent data and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose is designed to support continuous monitoring, predictive analysis, and real-time alerts across industrial and manufacturing environments. AI Nose is offered under a SmellTech-as-a-Service architecture, intended to support ongoing access to scent intelligence, analytics, and AI-driven insights through subscription-based deployment models.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com . Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, ( @AinosInc ) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date. Visit media room https://ainos.suite.accessnewswire.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ainos-launches-smell-ai-study-at-national-taiwan-university-hospi-1171367