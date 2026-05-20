Ainos, Inc.: VASRO Research Highlights Ainos AI Nose Commercialization Progress and Semiconductor Industry Shift Toward AI-Driven Environmental Intelligence

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company") today highlighted a new research update published by VASRO GmbH discussing AI Nose, the Company's AI-powered scent digitization and Smell AI platform, and ongoing commercialization progress across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics integration, and healthcare infrastructure markets. The report notes that the Company is advancing initiatives intended to support potential second half 2026 revenue generation.

The VASRO report characterizes Ainos' first quarter of 2026 as a "commercialization-build quarter." According to the report, Ainos continues progressing key initiatives involving approximately 1,400 AI Nose systems associated with a backend semiconductor manufacturing customer, separate front-end wafer fabrication qualification activities involving approximately 200 systems, and an additional 600-system partner commitment.

The report further notes that Ainos has expanded AI Nose deployment and validation activities across multiple operating environments, including backend semiconductor manufacturing, front-end wafer fabrication, robotics integration, and healthcare infrastructure applications.

In healthcare infrastructure environments, the report discusses initiatives involving power and electromechanical systems, gas and HVAC infrastructure, chemical-handling areas, and laboratory and MRI environments where real-time environmental monitoring and intelligent sensing may support operational awareness and infrastructure management.

The VASRO report also discusses broader semiconductor industry trends toward predictive maintenance, AI-driven process control, real-time environmental monitoring, pollution-control optimization, and increasingly sensor-rich AI-enabled manufacturing environments. According to the report, these trends are aligned with the types of AI-powered environmental sensing, anomaly detection, and machine-readable environmental intelligence capabilities AI Nose is designed to support across industrial settings.

"We believe industrial environments are increasingly adopting real-time sensing, predictive monitoring, and AI-driven environmental analytics," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos. "AI Nose is designed to convert volatile organic compound and scent signals into machine-readable Smell ID data, positioning Smell AI as a potential new AI perception layer across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, healthcare infrastructure, and smart industrial environments. Our current focus remains on expanding deployments and advancing commercialization initiatives that we believe can support recurring revenue opportunities over time."

The full VASRO report is available here: https://vasro.de/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/VASRO-GmbH_Update-Report_Ainos-Inc_05192026_EN.pdf

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven form of scent intelligence. The full-stack electronic nose platform integrates high-precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms designed to support ppb-level scent detection sensitivity, subject to application conditions and deployment configurations. Smell ID converts analog scent signals into structured, actionable data, while the proprietary Smell Language Model (SLM) is designed to learn, classify, and contextualize complex scent patterns over time.

Built upon more than a decade of accumulated scent data and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose is designed to support continuous monitoring, predictive analysis, and real-time alerts across industrial and manufacturing environments. AI Nose is offered under a SmellTech-as-a-Service architecture, intended to support ongoing access to scent intelligence, analytics, and AI-driven insights through subscription-based deployment models.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com . Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, ( @AinosInc ) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vasro-research-highlights-ainos-ai-nose-commercialization-progres-1168176