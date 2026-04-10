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WKN: A41YQA | ISIN: VGG3662E1218 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.04.26 | 16:18
1,795 US-Dollar
-6,27 % -0,120
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
FOUNDER GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FOUNDER GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Founder Group Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Publicly Held Shares Requirement

SELANGOR, Malaysia, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ: FGL) ("FGL" or the "Company") today announced that on April 9, 2026, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum publicly held shares requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(4) (the "Listing Rule").

About FGL

Founder Group Limited is a pure-play, end-to-end EPCC solutions provider for solar PV facilities in Malaysia. The Company's primary focus is on two key segments: large-scale solar projects and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects. The Company's mission is to provide customers with innovative solar installation services, promote eco-friendly resources and achieve carbon-neutrality.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://www.founderenergy.com.my/.

Contact Information

For media queries, please contact:

Founder Group Limited
info@founderenergy.com.my

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Scott Powell, President
1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor
New York, New York 10036
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: info@skylineccg.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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