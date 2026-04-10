Founder Group Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Publicly Held Shares Requirement

SELANGOR, Malaysia, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ: FGL) ("FGL" or the "Company") today announced that on April 9, 2026, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum publicly held shares requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(4) (the "Listing Rule").

About FGL

Founder Group Limited is a pure-play, end-to-end EPCC solutions provider for solar PV facilities in Malaysia. The Company's primary focus is on two key segments: large-scale solar projects and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects. The Company's mission is to provide customers with innovative solar installation services, promote eco-friendly resources and achieve carbon-neutrality.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://www.founderenergy.com.my/.

Contact Information

For media queries, please contact:

Founder Group Limited

info@founderenergy.com.my

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com