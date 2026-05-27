Conditions of availability of preparatory documents

Regulatory News:

Theshareholders of Arverne Group (Paris:ARVEN) are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting of the Company ("the Meeting") which will be held on Wednesday June 17, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the offices of Jones Day, 2 rue Saint Florentin, 75001 Paris.

The notice of the meeting, including the agenda, proposed resolutions and conditions for attending and voting at the Meeting, was published on May 11, 2026, in Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires ("BALO"), bulletin no. 56.

The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO on May 29, 2026.

Documents and information relating to this Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

In accordance with article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, preparatory documents for this Meeting are available on the Arverne Group website (www.arverne.earth) in the "Annual General Meeting" section.

June 17, 2026: Combined General Meeting

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260527282838/en/

Contacts:

Media relations: communication@arverne.earth arvernegroup@image7.fr

Investor relations: investor.relations@arverne.earth

Financial press: presse@seitosei-actifin.com