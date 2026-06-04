Greene Concepts Inc.: Be Water Highlights Everyday Summer Hydration Beyond Sugary Drinks

Naturally Mineralized American Artesian Spring Water Positioned as Consumers Seek Cleaner Hydration Options During Warmer Months

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, is highlighting Be Water, its premium American artesian bottled spring water brand, as consumers increasingly seek alternatives to sugary beverages during the summer months.

As temperatures rise and outdoor activity increases, many consumers are paying closer attention to everyday hydration habits, with growing interest in beverages perceived as simpler, cleaner, and less processed.

Be Water is sourced from springs and aquifer formations beneath North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, where water rises naturally through fractures in billion-year-old Blue Ridge Mountain's bedrock. During its underground journey, the water is naturally filtered through ancient crystalline rock while absorbing naturally occurring minerals including calcium, magnesium, and silica.

This natural geological filtration process creates naturally mineralized spring water formed by nature rather than extensive processing.

"Summer is when many people rethink what they drink every day," said Lenny Greene, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Greene Concepts Inc. "Consumers are increasingly looking for hydration options that are simple, refreshing, and naturally sourced."

Changing Consumer Hydration Habits

During warmer weather, hydration often becomes a greater daily priority as consumers spend more time outdoors, travel more frequently, and participate in seasonal activities.

At the same time, beverage preferences continue evolving as many consumers reduce consumption of heavily sweetened beverages and seek hydration products with simpler ingredient profiles.

Be Water's smooth taste and naturally occurring mineral profile are designed to support convenient everyday hydration without additives or reconstruction.

Naturally Filtered Through Ancient Bedrock

Unlike many bottled waters that rely on municipal sources or extensive post-processing, Be Water emphasizes natural filtration through ancient geology.

The aquifer supplying Be Water lies within a fractured crystalline bedrock system formed during the Grenville Orogeny more than one billion years ago. As water slowly moves through the rock formation, particles are naturally filtered while minerals become part of the water's composition.

Once collected, the water undergoes gentle filtration and ozone treatment to ensure purity while preserving its natural mineral balance and clean taste.

What Defines Be Water

American spring water sourced from artesian springs and aquifer formations

Naturally filtered through billion-year-old Blue Ridge Mountain's bedrock

Naturally occurring minerals - calcium, magnesium, and silica - with nothing added back

Responsible aquifer stewardship , withdrawing only replenishable volumes

Made in the USA , bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina

Premium BPA-free packaging using a durable 22-gram bottle

Accessible pricing designed for everyday hydration

Consumer Reviews Continue Highlighting Taste and Refreshment

Customer reviews on Amazon and Walmart.com frequently describe Be Water as smooth, crisp, refreshing, and easy to drink throughout the day.

Many consumers also reference the absence of the plastic aftertaste commonly associated with lower-quality bottled water products.

"People often notice the difference immediately," Greene added. "Taste, smoothness, and overall drinking experience continue to be some of the most common feedback we receive."

"People want products they can trust and use consistently," Greene added. "We believe natural sourcing, transparency, and responsible stewardship matter more than ever."

Available Through Major Retail Platforms

Be Water is currently available through Walmart.com, select Walmart retail locations, OneLavi.com, and additional retail channels. The Company recently expanded availability across multiple packaging formats designed to support both individual and household consumption needs.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media:

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About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes - including calcium, magnesium, and silica - that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Nature-not machines-defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 22-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/be-water-highlights-everyday-summer-hydration-beyond-sugary-drin-1172900