Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics and Fonon Technologies Highlight Strong Defense Engagement Following SOF Week 2026

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, together with Fonon Technologies, an affiliated company within the LASE Group of Companies, today highlighted key outcomes from its participation in Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week 2026, held May 18-21 in Tampa, Florida. Fonon Technologies and Laser Photonics were selected as one of 44 companies for Accelerator Alley, an invitation earned through the Company's sustained engagement with U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) announcements, active participation with SOFWERX, and ongoing collaboration across the SOCOM innovation ecosystem.

SOF Week is the premier global gathering for special operations forces and their partners, drawing more than 15,000 attendees and representatives from dozens of nations to share insights, evaluate technologies, and align around emerging challenges. The Company's presence delivered significant international brand exposure for its LSAD counter-unmanned aerial system (counter-UAS), generated customer interest across multiple markets, and produced direct feedback from SOCOM acquisition stakeholders on the Company's active proposals and white papers. Multiple follow-on actions are now in motion across U.S. defense and international channels.

The LSAD is a transportable directed-energy system for defense against small unmanned aerial systems. By utilizing a high-density laser beam, the LSAD is designed to provide rapid, precise, and cost-effective interception of unauthorized drones of Groups 1-2. The platform anchored the Company's engagement at SOF Week, where it was evaluated by U.S. and allied defense stakeholders as a layered-defense capability for force protection.

Recognition Across U.S. SOCOM Program Offices

Engagements with SOCOM program offices reflected active evaluation of Fonon's laser solutions across maritime, aviation, and logistics priorities. For public purposes, the key takeaways from these discussions are that SOCOM program offices are:

Actively evaluating Fonon's laser corrosion removal solution for maritime craft maintenance, enabling operator-level spot cleaning and corrosion treatment without depot support;

Exploring Fonon's directed-energy solutions for potential airborne integration on Special Operations aircraft; and

Reviewing Fonon's BTS Bulk-to-Shape additive manufacturing system for theater edge manufacturing applications, with a program office having formally requested a detailed technical submission as a next step.

The Company believes this breadth of evaluation confirms that Fonon is now a recognized capability provider within U.S. SOCOM.

Growing Visibility Across Allied Nations

On the international stage, the LSAD achieved meaningful visibility across allied nations and partner militaries spanning Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America. Discussions centered on counter-UAS requirements and potential integration pathways, including near-term international pipeline interest from prime contractors holding active foreign government contracts. The Company views these engagements as a diverse international pull-through opportunity for the LSAD platform, with several follow-on discussions now underway.

Management Commentary

"SOF Week 2026 confirmed that Laser Photonics and Fonon are now recognized as a credible capability provider within the special operations community," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. "The breadth of interest we saw - from U.S. SOCOM program offices to allied militaries around the world - has directly shaped our roadmap. We are developing two complementary product lines within the LSAD platform: a globally sourced configuration to support our allied partners, and a TAA-compliant, non-foreign-sourced configuration for sensitive U.S. applications. We believe this positions the LSAD platform to address the broadest possible set of mission requirements."

"Being selected for Accelerator Alley alongside the most innovative companies in the SOCOM ecosystem gave the LSAD meaningful exposure on the international stage," said Matt Kime, VP of Government Sales at Fonon Technologies. "We held productive discussions with program offices and allied defense stakeholders on counter-UAS, laser corrosion removal, and additive manufacturing, and we came away with direct feedback and multiple follow-on actions now underway. The level of engagement reflects growing confidence in the maturity of our directed-energy and laser solutions for real-world missions."

For more information about Laser Photonics' portfolio of industrial and defense laser systems, please visit laserphotonics.com.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies is a diversified industrial laser equipment provider serving government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military, and defense contractors. Led by a team with deep expertise in military and naval operations, the company tackles the challenges of defense maintenance, repair, overhaul and protection with advanced laser solutions. For more information, visit www.fonon.us.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the potential for follow-on defense engagements and opportunities arising from SOF Week 2026, the Company's ability to advance, develop, and commercialize its LSAD and related laser systems, the development of TAA-compliant and non-foreign-sourced product lines, and the Company's ability to expand into U.S. and international defense markets. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-and-fonon-technologies-highlight-strong-defense-engage-1173331