Fortun Holdings, Corp: Fortun Holdings to Present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Fortun Holdings, Corp., (OTCID:LRGR), operating through its Fortun-branded subsidiaries, today announced that management will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 2 PM PT at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel. Yoel Damas, Chief Executive Officer of Fortun Holdings, Corp., will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 2 PM PT

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Fortun Holdings Corp., and to attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

The Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 website is available here: HOME PAGE

About Fortun Holdings, Corp.

Fortun Holdings, Corp., formerly Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID:LRGR), is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing revenue-based financing and related capital solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. Through its Fortun-branded subsidiaries, the Company seeks to provide business owners with efficient access to working capital while building a scalable, technology-enabled funding platform.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet Microcap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit: https://planetmicrocap.com/

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies (sub $1 billion market cap) trading on global markets. Since 2011, our members have profiled 1500+ microcap companies, 300+ have turned into multi-baggers. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant access. For more information, visit https://microcapclub.com/

Investor Relations Contact

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

james@haydenir.com

(646) 755-7412

SOURCE: Fortun Holdings, Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortun-holdings-to-present-at-the-planet-microcap-las-vegas-2026-inv-1173312