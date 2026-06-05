Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTCID: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCID Basic Market, a regulated U.S. platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., effective May 27th, 2026, under the symbol "VMSXF." The Company's common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "NINE" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "KQ9."

The OTCID Market, launched by OTC Markets Group in 2025, is a regulated platform that certifies a company's ongoing compliance with established reporting standards. Companies on the OTCID Market provide consistent, ongoing financial disclosure, complete an annual management certification, and maintain a verified company profile, ensuring that U.S. investors, brokers, and regulators have access to standardized and accurate trading and reference data. The listing reinforces Nine Mile's commitment to transparency and sound corporate governance while broadening the Company's access to U.S. investors as it advances its exploration programs in the Bathurst Mining Camp.

Benefits for U.S. Investors and Shareholders

The Company believes that trading on the OTCID Market provides a number of advantages for Nine Mile and its shareholders, including:

Expanded access for U.S. investors to research and trade Nine Mile shares within a transparent, regulated U.S. market environment;

to research and trade Nine Mile shares within a transparent, regulated U.S. market environment; Enhanced transparency through consistent, ongoing financial disclosure and an annual management certification, giving investors timely, accurate information;

through consistent, ongoing financial disclosure and an annual management certification, giving investors timely, accurate information; Real-Time Level 2 quotes and current financial disclosure available to U.S. investors and brokers through the OTC Markets Group website at www.otcmarkets.com;

available to U.S. investors and brokers through the OTC Markets Group website at www.otcmarkets.com; Increased visibility and credibility among U.S. retail and institutional investors through a verified company profile and recognized market data;

among U.S. retail and institutional investors through a verified company profile and recognized market data; A broadened and more diversified shareholder base , supporting improved liquidity and a stronger trading experience for shareholders; and

, supporting improved liquidity and a stronger trading experience for shareholders; and A strengthened foundation for the Company's capital markets strategy, positioning Nine Mile for continued growth in U.S. public markets.

Jonathan Holmes, President & Director, stated, "We are pleased to advance our capital markets strategy with the commencement of trading on the OTCID Market. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to transparency and strong corporate governance. This allows U.S. investors to research and trade Nine Mile shares at a time when we are actively advancing our 10,000m Wedge Drill Program and our portfolio of high-grade copper and Critical Minerals projects in the Bathurst Mining Camp. We believe broader access and enhanced visibility in the U.S. market will support a larger, more diversified shareholder base and greater liquidity for the benefit of all shareholders. We look forward to welcoming new investors as we continue to grow."

The Company has engaged Connect 4 Marketing Ltd. ("Connect4") to provide digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, influencer management and third-party newsletters. The term of the agreement with Connect4 is for a 12 month period beginning June 4, 2026, for a total budget of $75,000 USD plus applicable taxes.

Connect4 is a Quebec, Canada based company and the principal of Connect4 is Louis Carlos Vargas Rocheleau. To the best of the Company's knowledge, Connect4 does not have any equity interest in the securities of the Company, or a right to acquire such an interest. Connect4 and its principal have an arm's length relationship to the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public critical mineral exploration company focused on Critical Minerals (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Wedge VMS Project, Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.:

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Its OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. OTC Markets Group's model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight and MOON ATS are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Social Media

X: @NineMileMetals

LinkedIn: Nine Mile Metals

Facebook: @Nine Mile Metals

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that the Company's common shares will commence trading on the OTCID Basic Market under the symbol "VMSXF" effective May 27th, 2026, and that the listing will provide the anticipated benefits to the Company and its shareholders, including expanded access for U.S. investors, enhanced transparency and visibility, a broadened shareholder base, and improved liquidity. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300395

Source: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.