Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CBIH), a public biotechnology company trading under the ticker symbol CBIH, today announced that it has completed and submitted the required documentation as part of its Texas licensing process related to the planned commercialization of VitaCookies, its cannabinoid-formulated functional wellness cookie line. CBIH intends to move forward carefully, with a focus on licensing and franchising opportunities, appropriate commercialization structures, product standards, quality control, and responsible market entry.

VitaCookies has been developed over nearly two years of structured research and formulation work by CBIH's multidisciplinary research and development team, including physicians, scientists, Ph.D. chemists, Ph.D. biologists, and pharmacists. "Proper nutrition is fundamental to the body's normal biological function, metabolic balance, immune support, and overall wellness. When nutrition is not properly addressed, the body cannot perform at its full functional capacity," said Rosangel Andrades, M.D., CBIH R&D Director. "Guided by this principle, the formulation process incorporated a nutrition-focused product design approach, evaluating ingredient function, nutrient profile, compatibility, safety profile, sensory performance, flavonoid and terpenoid relevance where appropriate, cannabinoid interactions, dosage strategy, flavor behavior, and consumer usability before advancing the product line."

The selected fruit profiles for each VitaCookies formulation were chosen based on the intended wellness category and the needs associated with specific medical conditions, helping support natural flavor, sensory quality, nutritional purpose, and consumer acceptance. Through this approach, CBIH believes it has developed a science-driven wellness platform that is both functional and consumer-friendly.

The therapeutic essence of VitaCookies is centered on transforming complex wellness needs into a simple daily product experience. The platform is being developed across multiple condition-focused wellness categories, including pain support, stress, anxiety, osteoporosis-related support, diabetes-related wellness, fibromyalgia support, digestive wellness, and PTSD-related support. CBIH also recognizes that menopause-related support and women's wellness have historically been underserved in traditional medicine, research, and product innovation, creating an opportunity to bring greater scientific and consumer-focused attention to these important needs.

Early internal product-development feedback has been highly encouraging. While initial formulations demonstrated strong functional potential, they also presented a medicinal taste profile, leading CBIH to align with cookie specialists with approximately 75 years of tradition and experience in cookie production. CBIH believes this collaboration has helped shape a fruit-forward product platform designed to combine cannabinoid-based formulation science with improved flavor, texture, and consumer acceptance.

The Company expects to provide additional updates as it advances through the licensing process, finalizes its manufacturing pathway, evaluates scalable franchising opportunities, and prepares VitaCookies for a disciplined and compliant market introduction. Through a responsible franchising strategy, CBIH seeks to support faster growth and broader access to a science-driven wellness platform designed to promote comfort, daily support, and quality of life for people often overlooked by traditional medicine, creating a pathway whereby VitaCookies may serve as a non-traditional form of wellness and medical support in a traditional world.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com.

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Source: Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings