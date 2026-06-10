Aimwell Partners: The Question No Telehealth Underwriter Wants Asked: When was Your Platform Last Breached, and Would You Even Know?

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC:AIMN) advances a verified collaboration mesh for healthcare intelligence, built on identity, encryption, and chain-of-custody integrity rather than the legacy internet infrastructure most telehealth still runs on. The platform is accessible now, and the company is accepting appointments with hospitals, providers, and institutions.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Aimwell Partners (OTCID:AIMN) - Every telehealth call, every shared clinical file, every virtual consultation in the United States today travels across the same foundational infrastructure that consumer video and email run on. The same infrastructure that gets hijacked, listened in on, spoofed, and silently patched after the fact.

The industry has normalized this. It should not have.

Conferencing platforms built for webinars and sales calls were never designed to carry protected health information. Yet that is precisely what much of the telehealth sector relies on. These systems route through centralized providers, expose call metadata, and depend on patchable, IP-addressable endpoints. When a session is compromised, the breach is often discovered long after the data has moved.

For the people who carry the financial risk of that exposure-underwriters, payers, and the institutions that capitalize them-the relevant question is no longer whether a breach is possible. It is what it costs when it happens, and how long the system runs blind before anyone notices.

Most healthcare organizations can tell you how many telehealth visits they performed last month.

Far fewer can tell you whether every session was secure, whether every participant was verified, or whether unauthorized access occurred without detection.

That gap is where the financial risk lives.

Healthcare remains among the most expensive sectors in which to suffer a data breach, with per-incident costs reported in the millions and recovery timelines stretching across months. Those costs do not stay contained at the point of breach. They flow directly into underwriting models, premium structures, and the loss reserves that financial backers ultimately fund.

A Different Foundation, Not a Better Patch

Aimwell Partners Inc. is developing a verified collaboration mesh: a unified environment for secure voice, encrypted video, private file exchange, identity-verified access, research publishing, and audit-ready data exchange. The architecture is being engineered around principles the legacy stack cannot retrofit:

Identity-driven access. Participants are verified by identity, not by IP address, and access is revocable by the organization.

Zero-trust design. Verify first. Grant least privilege. Always.

Chain-of-custody integrity. Immutable, time-stamped records built for compliance and forensic review.

Resilient by design. Distributed storage with no single point of failure.

Private by default. End-to-end encryption with no backdoors.

The platform's underlying secure-transport layer is being developed using blockchain-based architecture for voice, with encrypted video on the development roadmap. Early internal work is exploratory and not yet independently certified. The company is pursuing formal validation.

A Team Built for This Problem

The platform is being advanced by professionals with experience in cybersecurity, secure communications, and blockchain engineering. This is not a communications product with security bolted on. It is a security architecture designed from the foundation for the realities of healthcare data.

Their addition expands the company's institutional capability and the range of services it can responsibly bring to providers, payers, and partners.

The Platform Is Accessible Now

This is not a future announcement. The platform is currently available to early participants, and the company has begun onboarding members of its founding cohort.

Hospitals, physicians, and institutions can engage with the company to evaluate fit, onboarding pathways, and deployment opportunities.

A founding cohort of users is already participating on the platform. Physicians can sign up at no cost at the observer level, gaining direct access to understand the platform before making a larger commitment. The company is actively onboarding providers, including those who are not technically sophisticated, and helping them understand how AI-supported, secure collaboration fits real-world clinical workflows.

"The market has accepted a level of exposure it would never tolerate in any other regulated industry," said a company representative. "We are not asking institutions to trust another vendor. We are asking them one question: do you actually know how secure your platform is right now? If the honest answer is no, we should talk."

Aimwell Partners Inc. invites underwriters, payers, hospitals, physicians, and capital partners to evaluate the platform and assess their own exposure.

Contact

John Morgan

Aimwell Partners Inc.

Corporate@aimwellbio.com

AimwellBio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding platform capabilities, development roadmaps, security architecture, onboarding activities, anticipated validation efforts, team qualifications, market opportunities, and anticipated outcomes are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Capabilities described may be in development, exploratory, or subject to further testing, validation, certification, and regulatory considerations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Aimwell Partners Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-question-no-telehealth-underwriter-wants-asked-when-was-your-1174896