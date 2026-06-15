Aimwell Partners: AimwellBio Opens Verified Observer Network to Healthcare, Research, and Capital Professionals at No Cost

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) expands Observer access, a credentialed professional intelligence network for biopharma, inviting doctors, scientists, regulatory professionals, and capital allocators to claim a verified profile and standing seat. Free for approved professionals. Credentialing required.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) today announced broader access to AimwellBio Observer, the gated entry point to its professional health-intelligence network. The company is actively inviting healthcare professionals, medical researchers, biopharma analysts, regulatory professionals, and healthcare-focused capital allocators to apply.

Observer is built on a deliberate premise: in a field increasingly flooded with AI-generated analysis, the scarce asset is not speed. It is verification. AimwellBio gates membership at the person level. Every member is credentialed before becoming visible inside the network, separating Observer from open research directories where anyone can claim expertise without verification.

"The professionals who shape a field are rarely the ones who waited to be invited," the platform states. Observer is positioned not as a free trial, but as a professional standing point: a visible seat inside the network defining what verified intelligence should look like before the rest of the field catches up.

What Approved Observers Receive

Observer access is free for approved professionals, with credentialing required and lifetime access once granted. Approval delivers the identity layer of the network, including:

A Verified Public Signal Profile. A professional page showing the indications and domains a member actively tracks, not just where they have worked. Profiles are shareable on LinkedIn, in publications, and in email signatures, with one canonical URL for professional identity in biopharma.

AIMN:ATLAS Access. Full read access to a curated set of confidence-scored biopharma entities, with quarterly methodology briefings on AimwellBio's Adversarial Validation Standard.

Source-Traced Verdicts. Approved Observers can generate a set number of source-traced verdicts drawn across the curated corpus.

A Professional Presence Layer. Verified links to LinkedIn, ORCID, Google Scholar, ResearchGate, PubMed, and other professional records consolidated into a single credentialed profile.

A Path Into FHIN. Active Observers who contribute verified signals over time may be invited into the Federated Health Intelligence Network, the expert layer designed to challenge AI-generated science before it reaches decision-makers.

Additional surfaces, including the curated signal feed, watchlists, and indication dossiers, activate during member onboarding as the signal engine ships. AimwellBio identifies these clearly as "in activation" rather than presenting them as fully live, consistent with the company's stated verification discipline.

Who Qualifies

Observer credentialing accepts licensed clinicians, biopharma professionals, academic researchers, regulatory professionals, healthcare-focused capital allocators, and verified independent practitioners. Each category requires verification that can be checked against public records or registries. Applications take roughly five minutes, are reviewed individually, and typically receive a response within approximately 48 hours.

Why It Matters Now

AI made intelligence fast. It also made unsupported claims, stale guidance, and incomplete summaries capable of entering serious clinical, regulatory, board, and investor decisions before anyone challenges them.

AimwellBio positions itself as the verification layer between AI-generated intelligence and the decision a professional signs their name to: source-traced, adversarially reviewed, and confidence-labeled.

The expansion of Observer access reflects the network's growth strategy: build a credentialed base of verified professionals first, then deepen the intelligence layer they can act on.

Approved professionals can claim free Observer access at: https://aimwellbio.com/observer

Investor Relations

John Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN)

corporate@aimwellbio.com

https://aimwellbio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding platform capabilities, network growth, feature activation, network participation, future product availability, and anticipated outcomes are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain features described herein are in development, activation, or limited deployment and may not yet be fully available to all users. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Nothing contained herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Aimwell Partners Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aimwellbio-opens-verified-observer-network-to-healthcare-researc-1177135