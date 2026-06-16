Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, announces that it has been informed of a plan by Pierre Brossollet, founder and CEO of Arverne, to strengthen his position as the Company's principal shareholder through a partnership with INFRAGREEN V, a fund managed by RGREEN INVEST, a French asset management company specializing in strategic infrastructure supporting Europe's energy sovereignty and competitiveness.

Against a backdrop that is particularly supportive of geothermal energy in France and Europe-where energy sovereignty, decarbonization and industrial competitiveness have become strategic priorities-Arverne occupies a unique position across the entire value chain. This partnership project between the founder and RGREEN INVEST would enable Arverne to reach a new milestone in its growth trajectory and accelerate the deployment of geothermal energy in France.

The transaction would follow the acquisition of minority stakes held by long-standing shareholders, consistent with their original investment rationale. In addition to realizing a significant capital gain, these shareholders will enable the founder to strengthen his position as reference shareholder while preserving substantial upside potential in light of Arverne's growth prospects.

The increase in shareholding would be carried out through Geogreen, into which INFRAGREEN V would subsequently invest. Geogreen would then become a joint holding company to which the founder would contribute all of the Arverne shares he currently holds1, while retaining majority ownership2

Completion of this investment remains subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, including Geogreen's off-market acquisition of blocks of Arverne shares under the conditions described above.

Subject to the fulfilment of these conditions, Geogreen would become the lead subscriber to the planned ORANE issuance, with an investment of €37 million, bringing the total transaction amount to €70 million, taking into account the previously announced commitments from Bpifrance and existing investors Eiffel Essentiel, ADEME Investissement, and Crédit Mutuel Equity.

Furthermore, the memorandum of understanding between Arosco and INFRAGREEN V provides for the appointment of a director designated by RGREEN INVEST to represent Geogreen on Arverne's Board of Directors. Completion of the transaction is expected no later than July 17, 2026 and would result in Arosco and INFRAGREEN being deemed to be acting in concert. In this context, the parties intend to maintain Geogreen's shareholding in Arverne below the threshold of 30% of the shares and/or voting rights.

A key driver for the large-scale deployment of Arverne's projects, this transaction is intended to serve as a structuring step in financing the Dual Flow strategic plan and reflects the confidence of leading investors in the Group's long-term value creation potential.

Nicolas Rochon, Founder and Chairman of RGREEN INVEST

"Through this investment project, we reaffirm our conviction that geothermal energy has a strategic role to play in building a competitive, resilient and decarbonized French energy mix. We are delighted to support Arverne, a national leader in this fast-growing and essential sector, and to contribute to strengthening French and European industrial and energy sovereignty."

Pierre Brossollet, Founder and CEO of Arverne Group

"I am personally very proud of this partnership project with RGREEN INVEST, a trusted partner and recognized expert investor, which would provide Arverne with additional financial resources to support its growth. By developing competitive renewable heat production, we are making a tangible contribution to the energy transition while creating sustainable value for local communities."

June 17, 2026: Combined General Meeting

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

About RGREEN INVEST

RGREEN INVEST is an independent asset management company authorized by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) under number GP-15000021, based in Paris, and specializing in financing the energy transition for the past 15 years. A mission-driven company and B Corp certified, RGREEN INVEST offers European entrepreneurs in this sector a comprehensive range of equity and debt financing solutions to support their growth. With more than €3.4 billion managed since inception and a team of over 50 specialized and committed professionals, RGREEN INVEST has already supported 5,000 projects, mainly in Europe, representing a total of 14 GW of projects. It actively contributes to accelerating the energy transition, strengthening countries' energy sovereignty and independence, and supporting both climate change mitigation and adaptation.

For more information, visit RGREEN INVEST website www.rgreeninvest.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

_________________________ 1 Through Arosco SARL, the founder's family holding company. It is planned that all acquisitions and reclassification transactions relating to the stake in Arverne held by Arosco SARL will be carried out at a price of €4.00 per Arverne share. 2 This investment would be carried out on the basis of a valuation of Geogreen determined on a look-through basis from the aforementioned reference price of an Arverne share.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615889962/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations: investor.relations@arverne.earth

Press: presse@seitosei-actifin.com

Media relations: communication@arverne.earth