Fortun Holdings, Corp: Fortun Holdings Files Restated 2025 Financial Report Reconciling Year-End GAAP Presentation with Quarterly Reporting Structure

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Fortun Holdings, Corp., (OTCID:LRGR), operating through its Fortun-branded subsidiaries, today announced the filing of a detailed restated financial report presenting financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, including year-to-date results for the three-, six-, and nine-month periods ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

During 2025, the company engaged a PCAOB-registered independent audit firm and implemented an enhanced GAAP financial presentation aligned with auditor guidance. As a result of the year-end reporting update, the company's annual financial presentation differs from the quarterly reporting structure previously filed. This filing has been issued to provide a consistent quarter by quarter presentation of 2025 financial results within the updated GAAP framework.

Summary Financial Results

(unaudited, in accordance with GAAP)

For the full-year 2025, revenue increased by 529% compared to the prior year.

in USD Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Full Year 2025 Full Year 2024 Revenue $841,936 $1,414,086 $1,490,312 $1,695,992 $5,442,326 $865,824 Income from Operations $166,964 $332,232 $313,749 $431,282 $1,244,227 ($414,274)

The full restated filing is available here:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/file/company/financial-report/572910/content

"Following our year-end 2025 audit engagement and the implementation of certain GAAP accounting treatments reflected in our 2025 Annual Report, we understood that some investors were left with questions regarding how those year-end adjustments related to our previously reported quarterly results and how they should compare our 2025 performance to our quarterly results going forward in 2026," said Yoel Damas, Chief Executive Officer of Fortun Holdings, Corp. "While the changes were necessary as part of our ongoing transition to an audited reporting company, transparency is important to us. As a result, we worked with our independent accountants to amend and restate the Annual Report to include additional quarterly information covering the three-month, six-month, and nine-month periods during 2025. Our shareholders asked for greater clarity, and we listened. We believe these additional disclosures will provide investors with a more consistent basis for evaluating our performance going forward."

"While Fortun's performance throughout 2025 reflects the strength of our platform, the purpose of the updated filing is to help investors better understand and interpret our 2025 results within the context of our updated GAAP reporting framework and to provide greater quarter-over-quarter comparability as we continue reporting our quarterly results throughout 2026," said Juan Sese, Chief Financial Officer of Fortun Holdings, Corp. "It is designed to improve clarity and consistency across reporting periods as we transition to a more standardized presentation format."

The filing was prepared in accordance with GAAP and in coordination with the Company's independent accountants. It provides detailed presentation under the Company's finalized GAAP reporting framework.

About Fortun Holdings, Corp.

Fortun Holdings, Corp., formerly Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID:LRGR), is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing revenue-based financing and related capital solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. Through its Fortun-branded subsidiaries, the Company seeks to provide business owners with efficient access to working capital while building a scalable, technology-enabled funding platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's branding initiatives, marketing campaigns, customer acquisition strategy, future digital platforms, anticipated investor relations updates, growth plans, and business objectives. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "may," "will," "should," or similar expressions.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that the Company's branding initiatives, website launch, social media efforts, marketing campaigns, or future investor relations updates will achieve their intended results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

james@haydenir.com

(646) 755-7412

SOURCE: Fortun Holdings, Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortun-holdings-files-restated-2025-financial-report-reconciling-yea-1178488