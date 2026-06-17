Aimwell Partners: AimwellBio Expands Platform Capabilities to Strengthen the Infrastructure Behind Trusted Healthcare Intelligence

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) today announced an expansion of technical capabilities supporting AimwellBio, the Company's healthcare intelligence platform focused on verified professional participation and trusted decision intelligence.

The initiative adds expertise and development resources across cybersecurity, secure collaboration systems, infrastructure architecture, blockchain-enabled audit frameworks, and compliance-aware data workflows.

The expansion reflects a belief that healthcare intelligence platforms will increasingly be judged not only by the information they provide, but by the trustworthiness, security, and accountability of the systems that deliver it.

"Artificial intelligence can generate information," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Aimwell Partners Inc. "The challenge facing healthcare is determining what information can be trusted, who provided it, how it moved through a system, and whether it can withstand scrutiny. We believe the next generation of healthcare intelligence will require stronger foundations."

AimwellBio's development roadmap is focused on building a healthcare intelligence environment where verified professionals can collaborate through systems designed around transparency, accountability, and security.

The expanded capabilities include:

Cybersecurity - Building security into every layer of the platform architecture.

Secure Collaboration - Supporting verified voice, video, messaging, and document exchange among credentialed participants.

Infrastructure Design - Engineering scalable systems intended to support long-term platform growth and reliability.

Blockchain Architecture - Exploring tamper-evident frameworks for tracking intelligence contributions, provenance, and data movement.

Compliance-Aware Data Workflows - Embedding governance, audit readiness, and regulatory alignment into platform operations.

Management believes healthcare is entering a period where trust may become as valuable as information itself. As AI-generated content continues to proliferate across industries, organizations increasingly require systems capable of validating expertise, documenting provenance, and supporting accountable decision-making.

"Our mission remains simple," Morgan added. "Build more trust into how healthcare intelligence moves. Every capability we add is measured against that objective."

AimwellBio continues to expand its network of verified healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry participants while investing in the infrastructure required to support a trusted healthcare intelligence ecosystem.

For additional information, visit www.aimwellbio.com.

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC:AIMN) is developing healthcare intelligence technologies through AimwellBio, a platform focused on verified expertise, trusted collaboration, and decision intelligence for healthcare and life sciences organizations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations

John Morgan

corporate@aimwellbio.com

www.aimwellbio.com

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aimwellbio-expands-platform-capabilities-to-strengthen-the-infra-1178535