Fortun Holdings, Corp: Fortun Holdings Announces Effective Date of Ticker Symbol Change To FRTU

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTCID:LRGR) ("Fortun" or the "Company") today announced that it has been notified that FINRA will announce the Company's previously disclosed ticker symbol change from LRGR to FRTU on June 17, 2026. The corporate action is expected to become effective at the commencement of trading on June 18, 2026, at which time the Company's common stock is expected to begin trading under the symbol FRTU.

The ticker symbol change follows the Company's previously announced corporate name change from Luminar Media Group, Inc. to Fortun Holdings, Corp. and is intended to further align the Company's public market identity with the Fortun brand under which the Company conducts its operations.

The Company's CUSIP number will remain unchanged, and shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the ticker symbol change. Brokerage firms, financial websites, and market data providers are expected to update the Company's ticker symbol in the ordinary course of business following the effective date, although the timing of such updates may vary by platform.

"This represents another commitment fulfilled by our management team," said Yoel Damas, Chief Executive Officer of Fortun Holdings, Corp. "When we announced our corporate name change and our intention to pursue the FRTU ticker symbol, we did so with the understanding that regulatory processes take time and are ultimately outside of our control. Today marks the completion of another important step in that process. We remain committed to executing on the objectives we communicate to shareholders and believe that consistent execution over time is the best way to build credibility and long-term shareholder value."

The Company recently completed its corporate name change to Fortun Holdings, Corp. as part of a broader brand alignment initiative intended to create consistency across its operating businesses, public company identity, and investor communications.

About Fortun Holdings, Corp.

Fortun Holdings, Corp. (currently OTCID:LRGR and expected to trade as OTCID:FRTU effective June 18, 2026) is a financial technology and specialty finance holding company focused on providing revenue-based financing solutions to underserved small businesses throughout the United States through its Fortun-branded subsidiaries. The Company originates, underwrites, services, and manages revenue-based financing transactions designed to provide growth capital to small business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected effectiveness and timing of the Company's ticker symbol change, future business plans, growth strategies, and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

james@haydenir.com

(646) 755-7412

SOURCE: Fortun Holdings, Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortun-holdings-announces-effective-date-of-ticker-symbol-change-to-1178490