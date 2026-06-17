Approval of all resolutions in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors

Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of shareholders of Arverne Group (ISIN code: FR001400JWR8, mnemonic code ARVEN) was held on June 17, 2026 at 2 rue Saint Florentin, 75001 Paris, under the chairmanship of Pierre Brossollet, Chairman and CEO.

Shareholders were able to cast their votes electronically via the VOTACCESS secure voting platform, as well as by post or by appointing the Chairman as their proxy by post. It was also possible to vote during the meeting for shareholders in attendance. The 48 resolutions submitted to shareholders' vote were adopted in line with the recommendations of the Board of Directors.

Pierre Brossollet presented the Group's achievements for the 2025 financial year, its objectives for 2026 and its roadmap for 2031-2033 to the shareholders. At the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting, Pierre Brossollet stated: "I would like to express my sincere thanks to our shareholders, whose resounding support for the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors demonstrates their strong confidence in the Arverne project. This backing reinforces our ambition: to make geothermal energy a central pillar of the energy transition and energy independence.

September 23, 2026: H1 2026 results

About Arverne

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

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Contacts:

Media Relations:communication@arverne.earth

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