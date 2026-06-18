Leaders from State Street, Pfizer, Siemens, Merck KGaA, Deutsche Bank, Fresenius, Hyundai Motor Europe, Union Investment and more to join ISG AI Impact Summit in Frankfurt

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, will welcome enterprise, technology and AI leaders to the 2026 ISG AI Impact Summit Frankfurt to share practical strategies for balancing innovation and human impact to build an autonomous enterprise.

Executives with State Street, Pfizer, Siemens, Merck KGaA, Deutsche Bank, Fresenius Medical Care, Hyundai Motor Europe, Union Investment and more will join the event, June 22-23 at the Frankfurt Marriott Hotel, for keynote addresses and panel discussions focused on achieving AI ROI, establishing accountability for human-AI decision-making and developing future-ready talent and data models.

"Organizations across Europe are moving past the decision to adopt AI and are now confronting the harder challenge of proving value, creating accountability and redesigning operating models for AI-enabled execution," said Eryn Peters, director, ISG AI Maturity Index and host of the ISG AI Impact Summit. "This summit brings together leaders who are addressing these challenges in real-world environments to deliver practical lessons on how to successfully scale AI."

Anna Guenter, head of strategic AI activation, Merck KGaA, will open the summit with the "AI-Ready Leadership for Hybrid Workforce" keynote session on how leadership models must evolve as humans, intelligent systems and autonomous workflows increasingly collaborate.

Erbin Lim, director of engineering, Pfizer;Dr. Enno Kätelhön, business unit leader, Data Analytics, NTT DATA; Dieter Konrad, an expert in Capital Market Data Science with Union Investment Management GmbH, and Nikolas Rössler, CCO and CFO, Innok Robotics, will join the panel discussion on "Why Most AI Business Cases Fall Apart and How to Build Ones That Don't," to explore the impact of misleading metrics like hours saved and pilot success and share step-by-step guidance on moving from perceived success to real enterprise results.

"Elevating Work: Building the Skills for the Autonomous Enterprise" will ask Rolf Frank Fehler, executive VP and country head, Germany, HCLTech; Connie Hwong, GenAI lead, Corporate Communications, Siemens AG; Christian Kuss, partner, Luther Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH, and Marija Lobov, VP and information security officer at State Street Bank International, how their organizations are addressing growing capability gaps while redefining leadership and trust.

Day one will conclude with the ISG Startup Challenge, with entrepreneurs Jouke Waleson, co-founder and CEO of software intelligence platform Comper, pitching against Nikolas Schriefer, co-founder, Zelara, a learning system for lifecycle marketing, and Paula Schoener, CEO, Liontech Instruments, provider of hardware-based cybersecurity modules. Judges will question the challengers and the live audience will vote for the solution they are most likely to implement in their own organizations.

Day two will open with the "AI in Action: Turning Innovation into Business Value" keynote presentation by Christian Rhino, chief information officer, Private Bank, Deutsche Bank AG, examining how organizations can connect AI initiatives to revenue growth, risk reduction and improved customer outcomes.

The "AI and the Repricing of Everything" panel discussion with Mukesh Mathpal, director Contract, Commercial Supplier Governance, Fresenius Digital Technology GmbH, and Artur Yatsenko, director of Data Engineering, Urban Sports Club, will discuss how AI is fundamentally reshaping the economics of IT managed services, accelerating productivity and altering cost structures.

Alice Mini, IS Risk and Awareness Specialist for Hyundai Motor Europe, will deliver a keynote presentation on why successful AI adoption depends more on trust, accountability, decision-making and culture than on technology, in "Beyond AI Adoption: Readiness, Trust, and the Human Side of AI."

For the majority of organizations, whose data is suited for model training but not real-time, AI-driven decision-making, the panel discussion on "Your AI Works in the Lab. Autonomy Fails in Production When Data, Context, and Accountability Break Down" will feature Jemy Jacob, AI lead for Product Development with Fresenius Medical Care, and Francis Gross, board member with the ACTUS Financial Research Foundation, on closing the gap between analytics and execution.

Additional sessions at the ISG AI Impact Summit will examine sovereign AI in Europe, overcoming data protection hurdles, building a data architecture that can support an autonomous enterprise, and preparing for AI autonomy and superintelligence.

The ISG AI Impact Summit Frankfurt is sponsored by Cognizant, DXC Technology, SITS, Stefanini Group, HCL Tech, NTT DATA, The Materna Group, Accenture, Conference Locate and The TBM Council. Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260618694347/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com



Erik Arvidson, Matter Communications for ISG

+1 978-518-4542

isg@matternow.com