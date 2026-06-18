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WKN: A2QKUB | ISIN: US5502632061 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Fortun Holdings, Corp: Fortun Holdings Announces Commencement of Trading Under New Ticker Symbol FRTU

Formerly Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID:LRGR), Fortun Holdings, Corp. begins trading under the ticker symbol FRTU, completing a previously announced corporate rebranding initiative.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Fortun Holdings, Corp. ("Fortun" or the "Company") today announced that its common stock has commenced trading under the ticker symbol FRTU on the OTC market, effective June 18, 2026. The ticker symbol change was previously announced and follows the Company's recent corporate name change from Luminar Media Group, Inc. to Fortun Holdings, Corp.

The ticker symbol change is intended to align the Company's public market identity with the Fortun brand under which the Company conducts its operations and serves small businesses throughout the United States.

"This marks another important milestone in our evolution as a public company," said Yoel Damas, Chief Executive Officer of Fortun Holdings, Corp. "The transition to FRTU reflects the completion of another objective we communicated to shareholders and further aligns our public company identity with the Fortun brand we have built. We remain committed to executing on the initiatives we communicate to investors and believe that consistent execution is the foundation for creating long-term shareholder value."

The ticker symbol change does not affect shareholders' ownership interests in the Company. No action is required by existing shareholders as a result of the ticker symbol change, and the Company's CUSIP number remains unchanged.

Over the past two years, Fortun has transformed from a legacy media shell into an operating financial services platform focused on providing revenue-based financing solutions to underserved small businesses. The Company believes the FRTU ticker symbol more accurately reflects its current operations, corporate identity, and long-term vision.

About Fortun Holdings, Corp.

Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTCID:FRTU) is a financial technology and specialty finance holding company focused on providing revenue-based financing solutions to underserved small businesses throughout the United States through its Fortun-branded subsidiaries. The Company originates, underwrites, services, and manages revenue-based financing transactions designed to provide growth capital to small business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Fortun Holdings, Corp.
IR Team
info@fortunco.com

SOURCE: Fortun Holdings, Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortun-holdings-announces-commencement-of-trading-under-new-ticker-s-1179055

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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