Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), France's leading provider of geothermal solutions announces that Pierre Brossollet, the Group's founder and CEO, is reaffirming his confidence in Arverne's trajectory through the execution of off-market block trades representing 5.76% of the share capital1. These acquisitions will be carried out by Geogreen from long-standing minority shareholders, including Alhia Green and Langa International.

Alhia Green, an investment firm specializing in financing energy transition projects, and Langa International, a recognized player in the development and investment of renewable energy, are among Arverne's historical investors. Having supported the Group's development since its inception, they are now divesting their stake to the founder and CEO, marking the successful completion of an investment cycle. This transaction reflects the founder's intention to further strengthen his position as a reference shareholder.

Pierre Brossollet, Arverne's Founder and CEO:

"I would like to warmly thank Gilles Lebreux, through Alhia Green and Langa International, for his trust and commitment alongside Arverne. His strategic vision and his support during the early stages were instrumental in structuring the Group and bringing our ambitions to life."

These share acquisitions are part of the conditions precedent to RGREEN INVEST's investment via the INFRAGREEN V equity fund, as provided for in the memorandum of understanding with Arosco (the founder's holding company), with completion expected no later than July 17, 2026. Concurrently with the execution of these minority block acquisition agreements, Geogreen and Arosco have signed the contribution agreement relating to the reorganization of Pierre Brossollet's indirect shareholding in Arverne in favor of Geogreen.

September 23, 2026: H1 2026 results

About Arverne

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

______________________________ 1 16062026-PR-Arverne-founder-PB-RGreen.pdf It is reminded that the acquisition transactions will be carried out at a price of €4.00 per Arverne share.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260618195917/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations:communication@arverne.earth

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