Aimwell Partners: AIMN: As Healthcare Breaches Hit a Record and Move to Third-Party Providers, AimwellBio.com Explores a Redundancy Layer Built to Survive the Vendor

With over one billion Americans' health records now breached and the largest incidents shifting to mission-critical third parties, Aimwell Partners Inc. is exploring verified infrastructure that adds redundancy rather than another patch

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / (OTCID:AIMN) - The numbers describing healthcare's data-security problem have stopped being abstract. In 2025, healthcare organizations reported a record 772 large data breaches, roughly 2.1 every day, and the cumulative total of Americans whose protected health information has been exposed since 2009 now exceeds one billion, according to data compiled by the HIPAA Journal from federal records. More than 80 percent of those breaches now stem from hacking and IT incidents.

The more important shift is where the damage now originates. The largest healthcare breaches in recent years did not begin inside hospitals. They began at the mission-critical third-party providers hospitals depend on. The 2024 Change Healthcare incident alone affected an estimated 192.7 million people, and a 2025 breach at a single business-services provider exposed the records of more than 62 million. Federal analysts now identify securing the third-party supply chain as one of the defining healthcare cybersecurity challenges of 2026.

Aimwell Partners Inc., the company behind the AimwellBio intelligence platform, said today it is exploring a response aimed at that specific exposure: a verified, independent redundancy layer for an organization's most critical records.

"The industry has spent a decade buying patches, and the breach totals have gone up every year," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Aimwell Partners Inc. "A patch responds to the last intrusion. It does not change the fact that the data sits in one place, often at a third party, waiting to be taken. We are not proposing to replace anyone's systems. We are exploring the layer that sits alongside them, so that if a primary system or a vendor is compromised, the integrity of the record can still be proven independently."

The distinction the company is drawing is deliberate. The established systems healthcare runs on are built to generate, store, and move information. What they were not built to do, AimwellBio argues, is provide independent, tamper-evident proof of a record that survives the vendor that created it. That is the gap the exploration targets.

Under the approach being studied, a high-value record, a clinical result, a research submission, an institutional report, could carry a verifiable trail showing its origin, its history, and whether it changed, preserved independently of any single provider, cloud, or company's continued operation. The aim is not a stronger wall around the same central target. It is redundancy: a second, independent place the truth of a record can be confirmed.

"Think of it the way a hospital already thinks about power," a company spokesperson said. "No institution runs life-critical systems on a single source. They have backups. Yet for their most sensitive data, and increasingly for the third-party vendors holding it, most run exactly one bet. We are exploring the backup generator for institutional truth, and a way to reduce the cost exposure that breaches create for the organizations and the underwriters standing behind them."

The company framed the work as relevant not only to providers but to the insurers and underwriters who carry healthcare cyber-risk, where verifiable, defensible records may reduce both the likelihood of an undetected compromise and the severity of a claim when one occurs.

AimwellBio said it is developing a high-level test case and is inviting healthcare institutions, executives, and risk leaders to participate. Organizations interested in exploring the approach can contact the company directly.

The work is exploratory. AimwellBio has not committed to a specific provider, timeline, or feature set, makes no representation that any system is unbreachable or certified to any standard, and any capabilities described would depend on the outcome of ongoing evaluation.

AimwellBio operates a professional healthcare intelligence network serving biopharma, clinical research, and institutional decision-makers, with a methodology built on source-traced, verifiable records.

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC: AIMN) is a RegTech company for the medical industry. Through the AimwellBio platform, it provides structured, source-traced biomedical intelligence to support regulatory, clinical, and capital decision-making. AimwellBio's outputs are decision-support references and do not constitute medical advice, regulatory guidance, investment recommendations, or legal counsel.

Investor Relations Contact

John Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

Aimwell Partners Inc.

Email: corporate@aimwellbio.com

Website: aimwellbio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the company's exploration of verified infrastructure and redundancy capabilities and their potential benefits. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The exploration described is preliminary; no specific provider, technology, timeline, or feature set has been committed to, and no representation is made that any system is unbreachable, HIPAA compliant, or certified to any standard. Statements regarding potential reductions in breach or underwriting risk describe possible benefits, not guarantees. Third-party breach statistics are drawn from publicly reported data compiled by the HIPAA Journal from federal sources. Actual results may differ materially. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aimn-as-healthcare-breaches-hit-a-record-and-move-to-third-party-1180180